USWNT’s Alex Morgan reacts to not being on 2024 Olympic roster: “I’m disappointed”

USWNT legend Alex Morgan has responded to her shock omission from the 2024 Olympic roster.

New USWNT head coach Emma Hayes caused a huge surprise by not naming Morgan in the 18 player roster for the Olympics in Paris.

Posting to social media network X just after the roster announcement dropped, Alex Morgan didn’t hide her shock at not making the Olympics.

Alex Morgan reacts to being left off Olympic roster

“Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage,” Morgan said.

“This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest. In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country. LFG.”

Was this a big surprise?

Morgan has 123 goals in 224 appearances for the USWNT and has won two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal in 2012. She is a legend, an icon and has been a goalscoring machine for well over a decade.

It’s hard to say that she should would not add something to the USWNT for their run at glory in Paris this summer, even if she doesn’t feature heavily and the 34-year-old is just an impact player off the bench.

But there is huge competition in attack for the USWNT. Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Crystal Dunn and Jaedyn Shaw were named as the forwards in this roster and 19-year-old Shaw being included over Morgan is the big surprise.

But Hayes is shaking things up for the USWNT after their struggles at the last two Olympics and the World Cup last summer and leaving Morgan out sends out a stark message that players will only be selected on current form and not reputation.

Also, when a new manager arrives they usually mark the start of a new era by moving on from a legendary, iconic player. It appears Morgan has missed out on the Olympics because Hayes wants to usher in a new era, rather than Morgan’s own play. She hasn’t been in great form this season for San Diego, but this is still a huge shock.