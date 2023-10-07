Ange Postecoglou on Tottenham going top: ‘It’s going alright’

Ange Postecoglou is not getting carried away even though Tottenham have made their best-ever start to a Premier League season.

The Australian coach has overseen an incredible shift in attitude and positivity at Spurs and despite being reduced to 10 men late in the first half at Luton Town on Saturday, Spurs found a way to win it in the second half.

[ MORE: Video highlights, analysis, recap on Spurs win ]

After dominating the early stages and missing three big chances, it was a resolute defensive display and a little bit of James Maddison magic which sealed Spurs’ sixth win in eight to start the season as they remain unbeaten.

What did Ange Postecoglou make of Tottenham moving to the top of the table?

Asked about Tottenham moving to the top of the Premier League table, Postecoglou isn’t getting carried away just yet.

“It’s going alright. But we are in October and we sill have a lot of work to do,” Postecoglou told TNT Sports.



But the Australian coach was delighted with how Spurs dug in after going down to 10 men.

“A lot of character, a lot of resilience and this team has already shown that in the games leading up. We had to show it today. I thought we started the game so well. I thought we should have been three or four up but you get the red card and it’s a different type of game,” Postecoglou said. “I just thought we handled it really well. They had a couple of opportunities, we had our own. We get three points at a difficult place.”

How far can this new-look Tottenham go?

There is something different about Tottenham this season.

The players are fighting for each other and there are no individuals. They have faced adversity in pretty much every game so far this season and come through it admirably.

That newfound spirit, plus the quality of attackers like Maddison, Son, Kulusevski and the center back duo of Romero and Van de Ven improving together all the time ahead of the brilliant Vicario, gives them a solid foundation to build on.

This superb start to the campaign will also give this newly-constructed Tottenham side plenty of confidence and Postecoglou believes they are changing the perception of the club.

“It is a credit to the players, they’ve really bought into it and they’re really tight as a group,” Postecoglou said when asked about what he’s doing to change the mentality around. “You see that because of the manner we are winning games. It is not like they’ve been easy. Any of them. Apart from the football, which I think has been good, the resilience and the character they want to change the destiny of this football club and that’s what they’re trying to do.”

With no European action this season, Tottenham have a unique opportunity to fully focus on the Premier League and if they get lucky with injuries then there’s no reason why Ange Postecoglou can’t, at the very least, lead Tottenham back into the Champions League.