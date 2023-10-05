Luton vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Luton Town host Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, as the Premier League new boys face a tough test against Ange-ball and unbeaten Spurs.

The Hatters will be very disappointed with their home defeat against Burnley in midweek, as they couldn’t back up a fine away win at Everton (their first-ever PL victory) with a positive result against the Clarets. Rob Edwards has still done a fine job and out of all of the newly-promoted teams, Luton look the best equipped to scrap for survival this season.

Talking of fine jobs, that is exactly what Ange Postecoglou has done at Tottenham. Yes, they had a stroke of luck against Liverpool last time out but they’re unbeaten through seven games and have a great opportunity to continue their positive momentum heading into the international week. Having a full week to prepare for this game, just like the last two weeks, is proving very valuable for Postecoglou and Spurs’ attacking quartet of Son, Kulusevski, Richarlison and Maddison are pretty tough to stop.

How to watch Luton Town vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET (Saturday, Oct. 7)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Watch on NBCSports.com

Focus on Luton Town

Luton were undone by a moment of magic from Burnley’s Jacob Brunn Larsen on Tuesday but they dominated the second half and showed all of the grit which got them their big win away at Everton. Their squad is small but the Hatters are making a real fight of this and they are starting to believe they belong in the big time. Watch out for some inventive set-piece routines as Carlton Morris and Tom Lockyer were on target from those situations last week at Goodison, while Luton are not scared to throw in plenty of crosses to the box and will put Spurs’ center backs under immense pressure. In injury news Amari’i Bell is struggling with a hamstring issue, while Albert Sambi Lokonga remains out, as does Gabriel Osho, Dan Potts and Jordan Clark.

Focus on Tottenham

They are a swashbuckling side to watch and right now there always seems to be drama surrounding this Spurs team. And usually they come out on top, late on. Postecoglou has a young, spirited side totally committed to his tactics and there’s a real belief in what they’re doing on the ball and the risks they’re taking. Son has stepped in admirably as the skipper, while Maddison is creating so many chances ahead of the solid midfield duo of Bissouma and Sarr. This will be a totally different test to their recent big games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, so let’s see if Spurs can take their chances early and save themselves any late drama. Spurs are without Manor Solomon (knee) as he joins Ivan Perisic, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur on the sidelines. Brennan Johnson is battling to come back from a thigh injury.