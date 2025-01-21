Liverpool are one win away from completing a perfect UEFA Champions League group stage in the first year of the new format, after Harvey Elliott fired the Reds to a 2-1 victory over Lille at Anfield on Tuesday.

LIVERPOOL 2-1 LILLE - Highlights, recap & analysis

Mohamed Salah got the scoring underway in the 34th minute, but Canadian international Jonathan David equalized just after the hour mark and Liverpool were in danger of dropping UCL points for the first time all season. Alas, Elliott restored the lead five minuets later and Arne Slot’s side sits top of the table — a perfect 21 points from 7 games, with 2 goals conceded.

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after beating Lille?

“We are happy that we are top-8. This league table doesn’t tell you anything. Maybe the number 24 is better than the number 16, but the 16 had an easier draw. We want to be top, but we have to wait and see if it’s an advantage.

“The privilege of managing Liverpool is you have more than 11 good players. You know how tough this competition is, and the Premier League, and it’s up to the players to be ready if they get a chance. His [Harvey Elliott] goal was a lucky goal, but his performance was good.”

…

“If we need a goal, then I am not afraid to bring players in. We are organized enough to not concede a goal. If I bring attackers in, they also work really hard.”

Mohamed Salah, on his goal in Liverpool’s win over Lille

“They have a really good game plan and they were unbeaten for 21 games so they’re a quite tough team. I’m glad we managed to win that game.”

…

“We got the ball and Curtis [Jones] played the ball very well finally, and I managed to score. Not switched off, but they went to counter-attack and managed to score. The clean sheet is very important to us and our backline.”

Harvey Elliott: “It’s pretty clear — I am not leaving”

“It is pretty clear to be honest — I am not leaving. This is my team and my club. I’m a massive fan and we’re in a great position so far this season. I haven’t really seen the chat, but my friends have messaged me and called me about a few things. It is always going to happen in January, especially after being out for a long time and not playing as much as I want to, but that is football.

“I’ve had conversations with the gaffer, but at the same time I need to understand the situation. The team is flying — we are 1st in the Premier League and Champions League. For me to go in and say I should be starting, it would be silly of myself, really. You know what the answer is going to be. I need to stay patient and when I am getting opportunities, however long it is, just enjoy the moment, especially after being injured for three months at the start of the season. I just want to enjoy my football and when a chance comes, I need to show the gaffer that if I am needed, I am ready.”

…

“It is hard to describe. We are literally just a family. We enjoy spending more time with each other than our families. We are happy to be around each other and we are always meeting up with each other outside of training. The group chat is always pinging off with messages, but to be able to play in this team, and not only with amazing players but with amazing human beings, and great coaching staff and manager behind us — we’re in the best possible place to achieve big things this season.”