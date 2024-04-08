Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: How to watch live, team news, updates - “We should not fear anyone”

Arsenal host Bayern Munich in a huge UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday and the Gunners say they have ‘no fear’ when it comes to facing Harry Kane and Co.

[ LIVE: Arsenal v Bayern Munich stats, updates on FotMob.com ]

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are top of the Premier League table with seven games to go and this young side are in unchartered territory in the Champions League. They are the favorites to get past a stuttering Bayern Munich who are destined to finish second in the Bundesliga despite Harry Kane’s haul of 38 goals in all competitions this season.

But this is also a Bayern side which includes many players who won the Champions League title in 2020 and these superstars can turn on the style in an instance and have a lot of experience in this competition. There will also be a desperation about Bayern’s play as winning this competition is the only way outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel, and Bayern’s stars, can call the 2023-24 season a success.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (April 9)

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Odegaard: We should not fear anyone

Speaking to reporters after Arsenal’s impressive 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday, Gunners captain Martin Odegaard revealed his respect for Kane and Bayern.

“He’s a good player of course. We’ve played against him a few times and we know the quality, especially in the box. He’s also good in the link-up. He is a good player and a good team we are facing on Tuesday,” Odegaard said about Kane. “I think every game we play there are some good challenges. We play in the best league in the world so there are some good challenges there as well. It is a good team. A lot of good attacking players and it is going to be a big night at the Emirates. We are looking forward to it.”

Asked if there is a fear about facing Kane, Odegaard insisted there will be no extra focus on the Tottenham legend who would love to knock Arsenal out of Europe.

“We should of course respect him but I don’t think we should fear anyone,” Odegaard said. “We should focus on ourselves and the quality we have in the team. That is all.”

Asked about Bayern’s quality despite their surprisingly poor form in the Bundesliga this season, Odegaard said that Arsenal will not be underestimating the Bavarians.

“They have had some strange results in the league. We’ve seen that,” Odegaard added. “But if you look at the team you see the quality they have and we know that. We know it is a really strong side with some really good individuals as well. It is going to be a tough battle but we are ready.”

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners only have one injury concern and that is long-term absentee Jurrien Timber (ACL) who remains out. Everybody else is fit and Arteta has a tough decision to make with the likes of Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey eager to start. The only player who may come in is Kiwior who gives a bit of extra defensive cover at left back compared to the attack-minded Oleksandr Zinchenko. Arsenal’s wonderful form in 2024 is built on their solid defensive unit with Declan Rice shielding the duo of Gabriel and William Saliba masterfully. Add in the form of Kai Havertz up top and Ben White and David Raya at the back and there is a real sense of calm and confidence about this Arsenal side as they enter the business end of the season. If they can keep all of Rice, Odegaard and Bukayo Saka fit, they have a serious chance to win the Champions League.

Bayern Munich team news, focus

The German giants have had some big injury problems this season but four stars have returned to training ahead of this game and that will give Tuchel a huge boost. Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and Noussair Mazraoui all trained ahead of the game at Arsenal. Obviously Harry Kane is Bayern’s main man but former Gunner Serge Gnabry, legendary forward Thomas Muller and German international midfielder Jamal Musiala are all key players. Bayern are a strange team and have lost twice in a row in the Bundesliga in recent weeks as they keep conceding goals. But at the other end of the pitch they can blow teams away in a 20-minute spell. That is what they’re hoping to do at some point to Arsenal over these two legs.