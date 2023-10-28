Aston Villa vs Luton Town: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Aston Villa will try to keep the good times rolling and extend their Premier League unbeaten streak to six games when they welcome newly promoted Luton Town to Villa Park on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s side (5th place - 19 points) has picked up right where it left off last season, winning six of their first nine games to enter matchweek 10 within a single point of the top-four. Only two of their nine games have been decided by one or zero goals — a 1-0 victory over Chelsea and a 1-1 draw with Wolves. Their two defeats — a combined 8-1 against Newcastle and Liverpool. While the results have been somewhat feast or famine for Aston Villa, it has been mostly feasting time for Ollie Watkins (5 goals, 5 assists) and Moussa Diaby (2 goals, 3 assists), two of the Premier League’s standout performers thus far.

Luton, on the other hand, have just one PL win and five points, heading into Sunday in the bottom-three after Bournemouth picked up their first victory of the season on Saturday. The Hatters battled back from 2-0 down after 82 minutes to rescue a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last weekend, ending a two-game losing skid in the process. Sunday’s game will be something of a return home for Luton boss Rob Edwards, who made his professional debut for Aston Villa during the 2002-03 season. Edwards made nine appearances for the club before moving to West Midlands rivals Wolves in 2004.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Luton Town live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Sunday (Oct. 29)

TV channel: Peacock

Focus on Aston Villa, injury news

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jacob Ramsey (ankle), Alex Moreno (undisclosed)

Focus on Luton Town, injury news

OUT: Reece Burke (thigh), Dan Potts (undisclosed), Mads Andersen (hamstring), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Clark (undisclosed), Amari’i Bell (hamstring)