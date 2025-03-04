How to watch PSG vs Liverpool: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

PSG host Liverpool in a huge UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique’s PSG stormed into the last 16 after beating Brest 10-0 on aggregate, while their form towards the end of the League Phase was very encouraging. The runaway Ligue 1 leaders (who are unbeaten in France’s top-flight this season) are an extremely dangerous side, with Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola leading the charge in attack. Skipper Marquinhos continues to marshal the defense, while midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha are crucial to the way Enrique wants to play.

Liverpool are also in a great position and won the League Phase comfortably and are top of the Premier League table and 13 points clear with 10 games to go. Arne Slot’s side know they got a tough draw with PSG in the last 16 but the way they’re playing right now means they will be full of confidence. Mohamed Salah is the deciding factor in most games this season and his battle with Nuno Mendes will be intriguing.

How to watch PSG vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (March 5)

Venue: Parc des Princes — Paris

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

PSG team news, focus

Enrique has so many different options in midfield and attack and his defense is very experienced with Marquinhos, Hakimi, Donnarumma and Mendes around. Demebele, Barcola, Ramos and Lee Kang-In all provide something very different and PSG have big injury issues for this first leg. They will look to keep the ball and draw Liverpool out, then hit them on the counter.

Liverpool team news, focus

Slot’s best XI is very clear and injuries have been kind to Liverpool throughout the season. Alexander-Arnold will have his hands full keeping Barcola quiet, while Gravenberch and Mac Allister will have a tough task stopping Ruiz and Vitinha from dictating the tempo of the game.

OUT: Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE), Conor Bradley (thigh)

PSG vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like PSG can edge the first leg with their attackers in great form and very dangerous on the counter. Liverpool will be happy enough to grab a draw to take back to Anfield. PSG 2-1 Liverpool.