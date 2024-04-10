Bournemouth vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester United look to snap a poor month-and-a-half run of Premier League performances and play by beating hopeful Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Erik en Hag’s Red Devils have lost 4-3 to Chelsea and drawn Liverpool 2-2 their last two outings but those entertaining games come at what United will hope to be the end of a miserable 1W-2D-3L record in the league since Feb. 24.

WATCH BOURNEMOUTH vs MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

Bournemouth have been very good at home, too, winners of three-straight there and understandably dreaming of a wild run into the European places.

Andoni Iraola and his Cherries have 41 points and can take points off would-be top-eight rivals Wolves, Aston Villa, Brighton, and Chelsea.

But that will mean very little if they don’t bounce back from a loss at Luton. Bournemouth have been incredibly streaky this season, with two ice-cold runs balanced by stretches of some of league’s best form.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Online: Watch online via NBC.com & Peacock Premium

Bournemouth focus, team news

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Antoine Semenyo (other), Chris Mepham (illness), Tyler Adams (lower back)

Manchester United focus, team news

OUT: Anthony Martial (groin), Victor Lindelof (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (undisclosed), Raphael Varane (ankle), Jonny Evans (undisclosed), Scott McTominay (knock)