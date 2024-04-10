 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
Mixing it Up: Reid Detmers’s fastball, Spencer Turnbull’s sweeper, and more
2024 Gymnastics British Championships - Day Four
Max Whitlock plans to make Paris his final Olympics
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Texas weekend

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tvondresweat_240410.jpg
Police affidavit indicates Sweat’s BAC in incident
nbc_pft_rhulebelichick_240410.jpg
Rhule ‘embarrassed’ by Belichick’s football IQ
nbc_pft_belichick2025_240410.jpg
PFT Draft: Bill Belichick landing spots for 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
Mixing it Up: Reid Detmers’s fastball, Spencer Turnbull’s sweeper, and more
2024 Gymnastics British Championships - Day Four
Max Whitlock plans to make Paris his final Olympics
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Texas weekend

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tvondresweat_240410.jpg
Police affidavit indicates Sweat’s BAC in incident
nbc_pft_rhulebelichick_240410.jpg
Rhule ‘embarrassed’ by Belichick’s football IQ
nbc_pft_belichick2025_240410.jpg
PFT Draft: Bill Belichick landing spots for 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Bournemouth vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 10, 2024 10:34 AM

Manchester United look to snap a poor month-and-a-half run of Premier League performances and play by beating hopeful Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Erik en Hag’s Red Devils have lost 4-3 to Chelsea and drawn Liverpool 2-2 their last two outings but those entertaining games come at what United will hope to be the end of a miserable 1W-2D-3L record in the league since Feb. 24.

WATCH BOURNEMOUTH vs MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

Bournemouth have been very good at home, too, winners of three-straight there and understandably dreaming of a wild run into the European places.

Andoni Iraola and his Cherries have 41 points and can take points off would-be top-eight rivals Wolves, Aston Villa, Brighton, and Chelsea.

But that will mean very little if they don’t bounce back from a loss at Luton. Bournemouth have been incredibly streaky this season, with two ice-cold runs balanced by stretches of some of league’s best form.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Online: Watch online via NBC.com & Peacock Premium

Bournemouth focus, team news

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Antoine Semenyo (other), Chris Mepham (illness), Tyler Adams (lower back)

Manchester United focus, team news

OUT: Anthony Martial (groin), Victor Lindelof (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (undisclosed), Raphael Varane (ankle), Jonny Evans (undisclosed), Scott McTominay (knock)