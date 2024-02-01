Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Two teams who are hoping to stay out of the relegation scrap meet at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday as Bournemouth host Nottingham Forest.

WATCH BOURNEMOUTH v NOTTINGHAM FOREST LIVE

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries have been in good form in recent months to drag themselves up the table but after two league defeats on the spin they’re only a handful of points above the drop zone and they need another surge of wins to solidify their midtable spot.

Nottingham Forest have lost three of Nuno Espirito Santo’s first five games in charge in the Premier League and are involved in a second-straight relegation scrap. They lost at home against Arsenal in midweek and were in damage limitation mode for most of the game. Forest also have the complication of an independent hearing looking into the charges placed on them by the Premier League for alleged financial breaches. It is tense at the City Ground right now.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday (February 4)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Bournemouth, team news

The Cherries are all about the team first and their high-pressing style is working wonders now they’ve have time to perfect it. Having Dominic Solanke in the form he’s in has been huge as he provides goals, a focal point and he runs the channels so well. Bournemouth have some big players missing through injury and they’re looking to avoid three-straight defeats in the Premier League after heavy losses to Tottenham and Liverpool. They played well in both games but top opposition punished them ruthlessly.

Focus on Nottingham Forest, team news

Giovanni Reyna arrived on loan from Borussia Dortmund and that was a big deal. The USMNT playmaker is a maverick and could be just the player Forest need to give them more control in games and add some much-needed creativity alongside Morgan Gibbs-White. Taiwo Awoniyi coming back from injury is a huge bonus and should help Forest kick on. This game at Bournemouth is massive in determining what direction the rest of the season heads in for Forest.