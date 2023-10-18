Bournemouth vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, lineups

Bournemouth seeks its first win of the Premier League season when it welcomes improving Wolves to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online on Peacock Premium ).

The Cherries have lost three-straight Premier League games and allowed at least three goals in each of those decisions.

And it’s former boss Gary O’Neil, unceremoniously dismissed by Bournemouth this summer in favor of Andoni Iraola, who stands on the other touch line with a scrappy Wolves side that is collecting points with a pair of draws sandwiched around a home upset of Man City.

Wolves get Bournemouth and Sheffield United in its next three games, so a real feeling of safety is possible by, say, the end of the day on Nov. 4. But Bournemouth is feeling the same thing with Burnley after this one.

Big one, this!

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET (Saturday, Oct. 21)

TV: Peacock

Online: Stream Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Bournemouth

Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Emilano Marcondes, Lloyd Kelly, and Chris Mepham are out, while Ryan Fredericks and Philip Billing are question marks.

Focus on Wolves

Mario Lemina is suspended, while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is back from suspension. Gary O’Neil is waiting on Hugo Bueno’s hamstring injury.