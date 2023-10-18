 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 6 Snap Report: RBs to Lean On During the Bye Week Blues
ACC Celebrity Golf Championship Final Round Presented By 25-Year Title Sponsor, American Century Investments
Curry to receive Sifford award for advancing diversity in golf
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves
Fantasy Basketball 8-Cat Rankings for 2023: Lamelo, Ant-Man among top 15

Top Clips

nbc_pff_samhartman_231018.jpg
Analyzing Hartman’s play through eight starts
nbc_pft_ramsey_231018.jpg
Ramsey set to return to Dolphins practice
nbc_pff_miavsphi_231018.jpg
Top impact players in Dolphins-Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 6 Snap Report: RBs to Lean On During the Bye Week Blues
ACC Celebrity Golf Championship Final Round Presented By 25-Year Title Sponsor, American Century Investments
Curry to receive Sifford award for advancing diversity in golf
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves
Fantasy Basketball 8-Cat Rankings for 2023: Lamelo, Ant-Man among top 15

Top Clips

nbc_pff_samhartman_231018.jpg
Analyzing Hartman’s play through eight starts
nbc_pft_ramsey_231018.jpg
Ramsey set to return to Dolphins practice
nbc_pff_miavsphi_231018.jpg
Top impact players in Dolphins-Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Bournemouth vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, lineups

  
Published October 18, 2023 06:11 AM

Bournemouth seeks its first win of the Premier League season when it welcomes improving Wolves to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online on Peacock Premium).

The Cherries have lost three-straight Premier League games and allowed at least three goals in each of those decisions.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

And it’s former boss Gary O’Neil, unceremoniously dismissed by Bournemouth this summer in favor of Andoni Iraola, who stands on the other touch line with a scrappy Wolves side that is collecting points with a pair of draws sandwiched around a home upset of Man City.

Wolves get Bournemouth and Sheffield United in its next three games, so a real feeling of safety is possible by, say, the end of the day on Nov. 4. But Bournemouth is feeling the same thing with Burnley after this one.

Big one, this!

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET (Saturday, Oct. 21)

TV: Peacock

Online: Stream Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Bournemouth

Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Emilano Marcondes, Lloyd Kelly, and Chris Mepham are out, while Ryan Fredericks and Philip Billing are question marks.

Focus on Wolves

Mario Lemina is suspended, while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is back from suspension. Gary O’Neil is waiting on Hugo Bueno’s hamstring injury.