Brazil vs Colombia: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Brazil and Colombia collide in a tasty Copa America 2024 clash at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area with the chance to win Group D on the line.

After a shock draw against Costa Rica in their Group D opener, Brazil got back on track as they thumped Paraguay 4-1 in Las Vegas with Vinicius Jr scoring twice. Brazil’s lineup has a fresh look to it but plenty of familiar names are dazzling with Vini, Rodrygo, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes all key. Alisson is in goal for the Selecao and they are warming up nicely for the knockout rounds and a win against Colombia means they would top Group D and likely avoid red-hot Uruguay in the quarterfinals.

Speaking of red-hot, Colombia have been excellent so far, winning both of their games and have six points on the board as they’ve already qualified for the quarterfinals. In fact Los Cafeteros are on a 25-game unbeaten run and have won all six games in 2024, as Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez and Jhon Cordoba are looking electric in attack and Colombia’s 5-1 thumping of the USMNT in a friendly before Copa America showed us exactly what they are capable of. A point is enough for Colombia to win the group but they will be looking to underline their status as one of the tournament favorites.

How to watch Brazil vs Colombia, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9pm ET, Tuesday (July 2)

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

How to watch on TV, stream in USA: FS1, Fox Sports

Brazil team news, focus

Vinicius, Militao, Paqueta and Wendell are all on yellow cards and at risk of suspension, so they may drop out of the starting lineup. The likes of Andreas Pereira, Gabriel Magalhaes, Endrick, Raphinha, Douglas Luiz and Gabriel Martinelli could come in. That list just shows the ridiculous strength of this Brazil squad.

Colombia team news, focus

Lerma, Rios and Cordoba are at risk of being suspended for the quarterfinals if they pick up another yellow, while James Rodriguez came off in Colombia’s win against Costa Rica but that was just a precaution. Colombia may rotate a little but they are likely to try and keep their momentum heading into the quarterfinals.

Brazil vs Colombia prediction

It feels like Brazil are warming up nicely and although this will be a very tough game, their star forwards just give them the edge. Brazil 2-1 Colombia.