Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea host Arsenal in a big London derby on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as both teams are in great form heading into this clash.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham won two on the trot before the international break as suddenly their goalscoring issues have evaporated and their injury issues have also started to fade. Chelsea have played well for most of this season but haven’t been making the most of chances and Pochettino will hope wins at Fulham and Burnley were a turning point for his new-look side.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal were delighted to finally beat Manchester City, as their narrow 1-0 win before the break has Gunners fans dreaming of going one step further this season and winning the Premier League title. There is still a lot for Arsenal to improve on but there are signs that Declan Rice could be the player they needed to bring defensive solidity as we know the Gunners have a host of talented attackers. The fact Arsenal are yet to hit top form this season and only sit off top place in the Premier League due to goals scored says a lot.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (Nov. 21)

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com & Peacock Premium

Focus on Chelsea

Chelsea have looked to Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja and Cole Palmer in attack in recent weeks and it has worked really well. French international striker Christopher Nkunku is making good progress but still remains out injured for Chelsea. Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell all remain out, while Malo Gusto is back from suspension and Cole Palmer, Reece James, Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashille are all doubts but a few of them could be available in the squad for this game.

Focus on Arsenal

Arsenal are plodding along very nicely this season as they are unbeaten through eight games and are yet to really get going. As the old cliche goes ‘that is the sign of a good team’ and all signs point towards the Gunners being in a title race once again. Declan Rice has added balance in central midfield, while David Raya looked a bit shaky against Man City but his play with the ball at his feet is seen as being key in Arsenal’s possession-based approach which Arteta is adamant will take them to the next level. Bukayo Saka missed the big win against Manchester City before the international break and didn’t feature for England as he works through a lower leg issue. Leandro Trossard and William Saliba are battling towards full fitness, while Jurien Timber remains out.