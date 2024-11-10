Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings — Nothing to separate Blues, Gunners stars

There was nothing to separate Chelsea from Arsenal on Sunday, as the two sides went back and forth, chance for chance, even trading goals just a few minutes apart midway through the second half.

Gabriel Martinelli and Pedro Neto got on the scoresheet and both sides had a goal ruled out for offside. At the end of matchweek 11, they both have 19 points and sit 3rd and 4th in the Premier League table, respectively, with just two goals between them in the difference column.

Below are the Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings with marks out of 10 and analysis…

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya: 6 - Chelsea had just 3 shots on target and both saves that Raya made were rather tame. He had to be, and was, well aware of Nicolas Jackson’s pace running in behind.

Ben White: 6.5 - For the most part, White kept Pedro Neto locked up (his goal came from the other side of the field) and protected Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard well on the right side.

William Saliba: 6 - Arsenal’s center backs were pulled apart more by Chelsea than they typically are, but Saliba made timely interventions when most required.

Gabriel: 6 - Their forward passing was, however, very good in this game. Chelsea applied a lot of pressure in midfield, so a lot of ball progression had to come from Saliba and Gabriel (8 and 6 passes into the final third).

Jurrien Timber: 6 - Defended lots of space along the left and in the channels, but he offers very little to the attack at this point.

Thomas Partey: 7 - Cole Palmer was as anonymous as he’s been all season, due in large part to Partey following him everywhere he went all game long.

Declan Rice: 6 - Not his best game with Caicedo and Lavia patrolling every blade of grass, but Rice made his mark helping out defensively.

Martin Odegaard: 7 - Quiet in his comeback, as Chelsea’s midfield gave him very little time or space… until one moment of magic unlocked Chelsea’s defense and set up the opening goal.

Bukayo Saka: 6 - A tough night for Saka, who had just 2 shots (both blocked), created no chances and was subbed off with an apparent injury.

Gabriel Martinelli: 7 - It was very clever of Martinelli to beat Robert Sanchez at his near post, but it was another otherwise quiet game from him. If he doesn’t score, he doesn’t add munch. Good thing he scored.

Kai Havertz: 5 - Didn’t take a shot in the game, created just one chance, attempted just 12 passes (10 completed). Very little impact for 90 minutes.

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez: 5 - Getting beaten at your near post, when it is the only place you can be beaten, is a no-no.

Malo Gusto: 6 - Martinelli got lost in the shuffle on his goal, which was unlucky for Gusto who was otherwise very solid tucking inside pushing forward.

Wesley Fofana: 6.5 - Probably should have scored with his header in the 53rd minute (he put it over the bar), but was otherwise active as ever defensively. Kai Havertz couldn’t find much space between him and Colwill.

Levi Colwill: 6 - It’s still a lot of emergency defending from Colwill right now, which is what you have to do when you’re not in the right spot.

Marc Cucurella: 7 - Cucurella did a brilliant job sticking to Saka for the 81 minutes he was on the field.

Moises Caicedo: 7.5 - The Ecuadorian looks more and more like N’Golo Kante with each passing week, as he provides so much in attack and defense. Odegaard had just 24 touches through 60 minutes (before the assist), and Caicedo was a big reason why.

Romeo Lavia: 7 - Speaking of a young midfielder blossoming into one of the world’s best right in front of our eyes, Lavia brings physical presence and threatens a scoring chance with a single pass (2 created). What a duo they are.

Noni Madueke: 6.5 - Caused a bit of trouble down the right wing, but couldn’t find the target with either of his shots and the one chance he created wasn’t finished.

Cole Palmer: 6 - Couldn’t shake Partey at any point in the game and all 4 of his shots (1 on target) came from 20 yards out or more.

Pedro Neto: 8 - Left-footed strikes from outside the box isn’t what got Neto to Chelsea, but he has proven a far more complete player now than when he was at Wolves.

Nicolas Jackson: 6 - His only real chance of the game, which he finished well, turned out to be offside.