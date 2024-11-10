Three things we learned from Chelsea vs Arsenal after pulsating London derby

LONDON — When Chelsea and Arsenal meet sparks usually fly and this London derby was no different.

There were big chances for both in an end-to-end encounter before Gabriel Martinelli scored a fine goal to put Arsenal ahead, only for Pedro Neto to smash home a beauty to equalize. That was how it finished as both teams showed reasons for and against a title challenge this season.

Here’s a look at what we learned from another classic encounter between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo, Lavia the reason why Chelsea have kicked on

We may look at the flashy play of Palmer, the direct running of Neto and the improvement of Jackson as valid reasons why Chelsea have kicked on this season. But the main reason is the burgeoning partnership of Caicedo and Lavia in midfield. That duo dominated midfield and stopped Arsenal from their usual rhythm. They give Chelsea a solid base to launch five players forward on every attack, including one of them as they dovetailed, but still left them with enough players back to not get caught out on the counter. Caicedo was phenomenal. He plugged gaps, his positioning was spot on and he and Lavia allow Chelsea’s dangerous forward to stay higher up the pitch. Chelsea’s star forwards are comfortable in the knowledge their midfield duo will win the ball back high up the pitch and feed them. Caicedo and Lavia do all of that while keeping Chelsea more solid defensively. The best thing? They’re only just getting started with Caicedo 23 years old and Lavia just 20.

Odegaard’s moment of magic highlights what Arsenal missed

He wasn’t as influential as he usually is, but he was in the moment that mattered most. In Arsenal’s team only Martin Odegaard could have clipped in a perfect cross to the back post for Martinelli to finish. After two months out the captain delivered and showcased what Arsenal had been missing: his creativity and ability to deliver a key pass to take out an entire defense. Lavia and Caciedo did well to shut down his influence for most of the game but Odegaard still found one way to hurt them. That is what great players do. They always find a way, and Odegaard being back fit to play the entire game is a huge bonus for Arteta and Arsenal. They still looked clunky in attack but they’re so much better with Odegaard in the team.

Neto emerges from the pack

It’s fair to say Chelsea have stocked up on attacking players over the last few years but Pedro Neto has emerged from the pack. He is now their first-choice winger and he scored his first Premier League goal of the season in style. The Portuguese winger hammered home a beauty to grab a point, clipped in a perfect cross that Malo Gusto somehow nodded over and was constantly driving at the heart of Arsenal’s defense. There have been many heirs to Eden Hazard’s Stamford Bridge throne and Neto is the latest. If he can stay fit he has all the tools to offer a similar threat to Hazard and his pace and direct running as a proper winger compliments Cole Palmer perfectly.