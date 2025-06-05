How to watch Norway vs Italy live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Italy will kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Friday (2:45 pm ET), trying to qualify for their first World Cup in 12 years, with a trip up north — way north — to take on Norway in Oslo.

MORE — 2026 World Cup qualifying hub | Premier League prize money list

Norway are already top of Group I with six points after two games, while Italy are yet to play a qualifier due to reaching the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League back in March when they bowed out to Germany, 5-4 over two legs. After failing to get out of the group stage in back-to-back World Cups (2010 and 2014, after champions in 2006), the Azzurri have regressed even further by failing to even reach the final tournament in 2018 and 2022. They did, of course, use those qualifying failures to bookend the European Championship trophy at EURO 2020, but Luciano Spalletti’s mandate is clear: return Italy to the world’s biggest stage.

2026 is an equally unmissable target for Norway as it is Italy, with Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard trying to lead their country to its first World Cup appearance since 1998 and just their fourth all time. Norway won promotion to the top tier of the Nations League back in November, so the Røde, Hvite, Blå (Red, White and Blue) are clearly gaining ground on the rest of the continent and should be expected, at minimum, to finish top-two in the group and reach the playoff round. A massive, almost must-win for Italy in game no. 1, and an incredible opportunity for Norway to continue their dominant start (+7 goal difference) and take charge with a win.

How to watch Norway vs Italy live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:45 pm ET Friday (June 6)

Venue: Ullevaal Stadion — Oslo, Norway

How to watch, TV channel: Fox Sports

Norway team news, focus

OUT: Erik Botheim (broken leg), Stian Gregeren (hip)

Italy team news, focus

OUT: Manuel Locatelli (ankle), Matteo Gabbia (calf)

Norway vs Italy prediction

Norway’s size and physicality will give Italy lots of problems, especially early on so don’t be surprised to see the hosts ahead at halftime before the visitors make a second-half comeback. Norway 2-2 Italy.