Tottenham Hotspur will have a new manager when they kickoff their 2025-26 season with the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain, as Spurs have cut ties with Ange Postecoglou after two seasons.

“Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties,” Spurs wrote as part of a statement on the club site (full statement below).

The North London club have confirmed that Postecoglou is out following two seasons which included dizzying highs and heavy lows.

The Australian manager famously said he wins trophies in his second season at a club, but Spurs’ Europa League Final triumph over Manchester United was not enough to overcome a bleak Premier League campaign.

A season marred by long-term injuries played its part, but Spurs boss Daniel Levy could not accept seeing ‘Tottenham Hotspur’ next to 17th place at the end of a Premier League season.

Sours won as many games as they lost last season, and Tottenham Hotspur can claim a 47W-15D-39L under Postecoglou’s two-year reign in North London. He won five trophies at Celtic prior to his appointment by Spurs, and he’s also won silverware in Australia and Japan.

“Ange joined us from Celtic in the summer of 2023 and oversaw a period of change on the pitch, returning us to the attacking brand of football that has traditionally been associated with the Club, while writing a new chapter in our history by leading us to UEFA Europa League glory in Bilbao last month - an achievement that will live with us all forever.

“We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club. Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

“However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place. Following a positive start in the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season. At times there were extenuating circumstances - injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond. This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude. We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward, not the easy decision.

“We have a talented, young squad and Ange has given us a great platform to build upon. We should like to express our gratitude to him. We wish him well for the future - he will always be welcome back at our home.

“News on the appointment of a new Head Coach will be announced in due course.”