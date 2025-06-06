Johnny Cardoso nears move to Atletico Madrid despite Tottenham Hotspur’s option for USMNT star

Johnny Cardoso’s near-meteoric rise through European club football could soon reach a crescendo as the USMNT midfielder is nearing a move to Atletico Madrid this summer.

The transfer isn’t out-of-nowhere, but the destination remains surprising after Tottenham Hotspur secured a unique “right of first refusal” on the Real Betis midfielder last summer.

Spurs reportedly requested the future rights of Cardoso as part of a deal to bring Giovani Lo Celso in August 2024, and the North London club may wind up with part of the players’ sell-on rights if he moves elsewhere.

A move to Atletico Madrid — expected to start at approximately $35 million — is intriguing for the United States men’s national team, as Mauricio Pochettino would likely be thrilled at the concept of the already-menacing Cardoso playing a meaningful role for Diego Simeone. The Atleti futures of 33-year-old captain Koke and 31-year-old Rodrigo de Paul are reportedly in flux, and there’s a bonus if they stay and Cardoso can learn under two of the world’s very best at his position.

Betis are headed for the Europa League next season, so Cardoso has no need to accept a move in order to keep growing his game. Atleti and Spurs are big, big destinations, and both the players and even Betis may want to strike with the iron as hot as possible.

Evaluating Johnny Cardoso — What’s his ceiling for club, country?

Of course there’s the danger of Cardoso being behind such players or a similar purchase, but Simeone is purchasing a player who starred in La Liga and led Real Betis to the Conference League Final under Manuel Pellegrini.

Still 23 under September, the American-born Cardoso took little time to adjust to Spain following a move from Brazil’s Internacional in January 2024. The gem unearthed for the USMNT by Gregg Berhalter rung up almost 3,400 minutes this past season, scoring four times with an assist.

He hasn’t been a passing star by any means, but he’s an instinctive, elite reader of the game. Cardoso ranks in the 98th percentile for interceptions and 93rd percentile for clearances, with FBref.com comparing him favorably to Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana.

As for the USMNT, his partnership with Tyler Adams at this summer’s Gold Cup could up the battle for starting spots at the 2026 World Cup as Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah watch from afar.