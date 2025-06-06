Who will be the next Tottenham Hotspur manager following the firing of Ange Postecoglou in North London?

One thing’s for sure — the standards will be high and excuses not tolerated.

Postecoglou was canned by chairman Daniel Levy despite the club’s Europa League triumph — their first trophy in 17 years — as an injury-ravaged season saw Tottenham Hotspur focus on the UEL at the expense of the Premier League.

Their 17th-place finish was shocking even as Manchester United also plumbed their modern depths in domestic play.

But that’s in the past now. Who’s next?

Next Tottenham Hotspur manager — Ranking the contenders for Spurs hot seat

5. Gareth Southgate

No longer the England boss, could Southgate take a Premier League head job for the first time since leaving Middlesbrough in 2009? James Maddison and Dominic Solanke will be familiar with the ex-Three Lions coach.

4. Mauricio Pochettino

The one-time Spurs boss and current USMNT manager reportedly has a buyout clause that nears $20 million, and it would seem kinda ridiculous to rehire Pochettino, who famously didn’t win silverware despite a colorful and positive time in North London, after firing the guy who ended their trophy drought.

3. Oliver Glasner

He just won a trophy, so he’s got that going for him. And Glasner could have his head turned by the chance to scoot across town for a bigger budget and a place in the UEFA Champions League. He’s well-regarded, and might just be able to bring over some familiar faces from Crystal Palace.

2. Andoni Iraola

More likely to leave his Premier League club than Glasner after the Cherries missed out on Europe, he’s a system guy and the results of his time at Bournemouth promise that more resources could deliver even better results.

1. Thomas Frank

We hate to say that a huge move from a club that hails your every move is an easy decision or a simple one — but there’s a reason Frank is being eyeballed as a favorite here. Brentford play attractive football and punch above their weight. Frank would surely love the opportunity to throw haymakers from a favored position.

Other names mentioned? Manuel Pellegrini (Real Betis), Xavi Hernandez (unattached), Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town), Simone Inzaghi (unattached), Eddie Howe (Newcastle United), Brendan Rodgers (Celtic)