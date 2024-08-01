Chelsea vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Chelsea and Manchester City meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday in an intriguing preseason friendly set for a huge crowd.

And there will be even more edge to this friendly as these two square off in the opening weekend of the season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 18.

Both teams have had their struggles during their U.S. preseason tours so far, with Chelsea drawing against third-tier Wrexham and losing heavily against Celtic but they did beat Club America 3-0 in Atlanta in midweek. New Blues manager Enzo Maresca is implementing a totally different style of play and understandably it seems to be taking this Chelsea side a while to get used to it. Add in the off-field issues with Enzo Fernandez issuing an apology to his teammates for posting a video online which appeared to show him singing a song which contained homophobic and racist language about French footballers (Chelsea have concluded their internal disciplinary proceedings but FIFA’s investigation continues) and it has been far from a straightforward preseason for the west London club.

For Manchester City it has been a strange summer too. The four-time reigning Premier League champs have had to bat away constant links about some of their star players moving on, with Ederson reportedly mulling over a move to Saudi Arabia and Kevin de Bruyne also reportedly offered a deal to also head to the Saudi Pro League. Add in that Erling Haaland came off in the midweek 2-2 draw with Barcelona in Orlando due to a fitness concern and it hasn’t been plain sailing for Pep Guardiola. But with more of his international stars returning to preseason after their extended break, City will have a few more experienced heads available for this game.

Erling Haaland injury news, latest update

“Erling is not comfortable. We don’t want to take risks. But sooner or later he has to take a step with training and minutes. The season is there, around the corner. He has niggles, muscular, we don’t want to take a risk and lose him for three weeks or a month. That would be a problem,” Guardiola explained to reporters after the draw with Barcelona.

“He didn’t feel good and that’s why he didn’t play the second half. Sixty-seventy percent of the squad are on holiday. That’s why we need the players. At the same time, we have alternatives, Oscar [Bobb] makes an incredible job again. We’re pleased with many things.”

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5:30pm ET, Saturday (August 3)

Stadium: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

TV channel: ESPN

Online: ESPN+

Chelsea focus, team news

The likes of Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella and Conor Gallagher are yet to return to preseason, while it has been a big summer for Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana who are finally on the road to recovery after their long-term injuries. New signings Marc Guiu and Tosin have been getting plenty of minutes in preseason, with Guiu scoring in the midweek win against Club America, while Raheem Sterling, Nkunku (he’s scored in all three preseason games) and Levi Colwill are all looking to kick on under Maresca. New signings Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and Filip Jorgensen made their debuts in midweek as Chelsea played a 4-2-3-1 formation and looked much more comfortable.

Manchester City focus, team news

City haven’t had many of their regular starters available due to their success at international tournaments this summer, but they did welcome back Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol for the midweek draw against Barcelona. Guardiola reserved special praise for Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips for their efforts as the more experienced players in City’s preseason so far. The likes of James McAtee, Nico O’Reilly and Rico Lewis have all had plenty of minutes too, while Ederson has been back in goal despite links with a move away. The main concern is Guardiola confirming that Haaland is struggling with his fitness as he came off early against Barcelona.

Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction

If feels like City are just starting to ramp up their levels and Chelsea are still a little all over the place. Expect City’s extra quality in attack to make the difference. Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City.