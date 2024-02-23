 Skip navigation
Premier League teams touring USA for summer 2024 preseason

  
Published February 23, 2024 03:04 PM

As the 2023-24 season heads into its stretch run, Premier League clubs have already begun to turn their attention to preseason plans and preparations for the 2024-25 campaign.

[ MORE: Upcoming Premier League schedule | Live PL table ]

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have announced they will be doing their preseason touring in the United States while playing a series of head-to-head fixtures against one another. July 31, in Philadelphia, will be the first time that Liverpool and Man United have met in the USA since 2018, when they played in front of 101,000 fans at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Aston Villa have also announced they will be returning to the United States this summer, with a friendly against reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew set for July 27. Additional preseason fixtures are still to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Which Premier League clubs are coming to USA for preseason in 2024 (so far)?

Liverpool
Arsenal
Manchester United
Aston Villa

Premier League clubs’ summer 2024 preseason fixtures in USA

Arsenal vs Manchester United — July 27 - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
Aston Villa vs Columbus Crew — July 27 - Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio
Liverpool vs Arsenal — July 31 - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Liverpool vs Manchester United — Aug. 3 - Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina