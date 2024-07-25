Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Arsenal and Manchester United meet in Los Angeles, California on Saturday as the Premier League giants square off in an eagerly-anticipated preseason encounter.

The Gunners drew the opening game of their preseason tour of the United States 1-1 against Bournemouth, as they won 5-4 on penalty kicks with a youthful side put out from the start by Mikel Arteta.

Manchester United also have a lot of first team players yet to return to preseason but Erik ten Hag’s side have already undergone two decent tests as a youthful side lost 1-0 at Rosenborg and then beat Glasgow Rangers 2-0 before heading Stateside.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8pm ET, Saturday (July 27)

Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

TV channel: ESPN

Online: ESPN+

Arsenal focus, team news

The likes of Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard, Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson have all featured so far in preseason, as Arsenal are ramping up their preparations for another Premier League title push and still have the likes of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, David Raya, William Saliba and Kai Havertz to return from their summer break soon. Karl Hein is in goal with both Raya and Aaron Ramsdale on their break from summer international duty.

Manchester United focus, team news

Jadon Sancho has made up with ETH and is back in the mix for United, while Amad Diallo has looked sharp in preseason and scored a beauty against Rangers. Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford have all travelled to the States as part of United’s squad, while so too has summer signing Leny Yoro who impressed on his debut against Rangers at center back. Fellow new signing Joshua Zirkzee is still on his summer break along with Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Facundo Pellistri as they relax after their exploits for their national teams.

Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction

Even though we know Arsenal are way ahead of Manchester United in terms of their Premier League title credentials, it feels like United are ahead of Arsenal in terms of their preseason preparations. Right now. ETH’s side are still missing plenty of key players but those who are on tour look hungry to stake their claim for a starting spot. Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United.