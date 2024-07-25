Manchester City vs AC Milan: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Manchester City head to their spiritual home in the USA, Yankee Stadium, as they face Italian giants AC Milan in the Bronx on Saturday.

Having Man City play at the home of their sister club New York City FC is a big moment for the City Football Group.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost 4-3 to Celtic in a thriller in North Carolina on Tuesday as some big names are on their preseason tour with Erling Haaland on target against Celtic and Jack Grealish starting the game alongside him. But plenty of big names are still on their summer break. Guardiola’s admission that star goalkeeper Ederson could leave City this summer has dominated the headlines around City’s U.S. preseason tour so far.

After drawing 1-1 with Rapid Vienna last week, this is the first game of AC Milan’s preseason tour of the USA as Christian Pulisic is the main man. Milan are ready to ride the American’s fame across their games with matches against Real Madrid in Chicago and Barcelona in Baltimore up next. Pulisic is joined by USMNT teammate Yunus Musah in Milan’s squad, who have new coach Paulo Fonseca at the helm after Stefano Pioli moved on in the summer after a brilliant five-year spell in charge of the Rossoneri.

How to watch Manchester City vs AC Milan live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 6pm ET, Saturday (July 27)

Stadium: Yankee Stadium, New York City

TV channel: ESPN

Online: ESPN+

Manchester City focus, team news

As mentioned, Ederson’s future is a big topic of discussion as he reportedly has an offer to head to Saudi Arabia. Stefan Ortega started against Celtic with Ederson coming off the bench and if the Brazilian star does decide to move on, Ortega is probably good enough to become City’s new starting goalkeeper right away. Elsewhere Rico Lewis, Kalvin Phillips, Oscar Bobb and James McAtee all got minutes against Celtic, while Grealish and Haaland are the big superstars for City as both had the summer off. So many of City’s big names are still on their summer break after going deep in the Copa America and European Championship tournaments.

AC Milan focus, team news

Pulisic is obviously going to be front and center and it is a big summer for him with a new manager in charge. Pulisic was excellent in his debut season for Milan in 2023-24 (12 goals and eight assists in 36 Serie A games is sensational) and Musah also had plenty of minutes under Pioli as Milan finished a distant second in Serie A. They have qualified for the Champions League and Fonseca’s main aim will be to get to the knockout rounds of that revamped competition and wrestle the Scudetto off of city rivals Inter Milan. Rafael Leao, Samuel Chukwueze and Luka Jovic have all traveled for this preseason tour and they give Milan plenty of attacking options.

Manchester City vs AC Milan prediction

This seems like Milan will have a bit too much for this young City side, but don’t rule out Haaland and Grealish having some fun. Man City 2-3 AC Milan.