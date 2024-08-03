 Skip navigation
Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for Premier League preseason in USA

Don’t look now, but Premier League opening day is just 13 days away!

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Premier League's 'Big Six's' transfer needs
June 27, 2024 12:19 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola discuss the transfer needs of the “Big Six” Premier League clubs ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Premier League preseason action rolls on Saturday night in Columbus, as Chelsea face Manchester City at Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, just two weeks before the start of the 2024-25 season.

[ FOLLOW: Chelsea vs Man City live stats - FotMob.com ]

Enzo Maresca’s first preseason as Chelsea boss has been a little bit good, a little bit bad and a little bit terrible — a 2-2 draw with Wrexham, a 4-1 defeat to Celtic, and a 3-0 victory over Club America. Notably, Enzo Fernandez came off the bench at halftime and made his preseason debut against America on Wednesday. He had previously been on break after winning Copa America with Argentina.

If you pay attention only to results on paper, you might think it was time to ring the alarm bells at Manchester City. Three games played, two defeats and a draw. Alas, 10 first-team regulars — Rodri, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez — are yet to participate in preseason preparations thus far, as they also recovered following EURO 2024 and Copa America. Maybe things will be alright for Pep Guardiola after all.

[ MORE: 2024 Paris Olympics soccer schedule & results ]

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the Chelsea vs Manchester City preseason friendly in Columbus.

Updates
Man City’s opening Premier League fixtures
By
Andy Edwards
  
  • Chelsea vs Manchester City - Aug. 18
  • Manchester City vs Ipswich Town - Aug. 24
  • West Ham vs Manchester City - Aug. 31
  • Manchester City vs Brentford - Sept. 14
  • Manchester City vs Arsenal - Sept. 22
Chelsea’s opening Premier League fixtures
By
Andy Edwards
  
  • Chelsea vs Man City - Aug. 18
  • Wolves vs Chelsea - Aug. 25
  • Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Sept. 1
  • Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Sept. 14
  • West Ham vs Chelsea - Sept. 21
Man City’s preseason results (so far)
By
Andy Edwards
  
  • Man City 3-4 Celtic - July 23
  • Man City 2-3 AC Milan - July 27
  • Man City 2-2 Barcelona - July 30
  • Man City vs Chelsea - Aug. 3
  • Man City vs Manchester United - Aug. 10 (Wembley Stadium - FA Community Shield)
Chelsea’s preseason results (so far)
By
Andy Edwards
  
  • Chelsea 2-2 Wrexham - July 24
  • Chelsea 1-4 Celtic - July 27
  • Chelsea 3-0 Club America - July 31
  • Chelsea vs Man City - Aug. 3
  • Chelsea vs Real Madrid - Aug. 6 (Charlotte)
  • Chelsea vs Inter Milan - Aug. 11 (Stamford Bridge)
Man City starting lineup
By
Andy Edwards
  

Ortega - Lewis, Phillips, Gvardiol, Wilson-Esbrand - O’Reilly, Kovacic, MaAtee - Bobb, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ederson, Carson, Doyle, Katongo, Simpson-Pusey, Samuel, Mbete-Tabu, Mfuni, Galvez, Wright, Suosho, Perrone, Fatah, Knight, Heskey, Ndala, Oboavwoduo, Hamilton
Chelsea starting lineup
By
Andy Edwards
  

Sanchez - James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Gusto - Caicedo, Lavia, Fernandez - Dewsbury-Hall, Mudryk, Nkunku

Subs: Jorgensen, Bettinelli, Chilwell, Acheampong, Fofana, Chukwuemeka, Ugochukwu, Veiga, Gabriel, Broja, Guiu, Madueke, Sterling