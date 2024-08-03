Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for Premier League preseason in USA

Premier League preseason action rolls on Saturday night in Columbus, as Chelsea face Manchester City at Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, just two weeks before the start of the 2024-25 season.

Enzo Maresca’s first preseason as Chelsea boss has been a little bit good, a little bit bad and a little bit terrible — a 2-2 draw with Wrexham, a 4-1 defeat to Celtic, and a 3-0 victory over Club America. Notably, Enzo Fernandez came off the bench at halftime and made his preseason debut against America on Wednesday. He had previously been on break after winning Copa America with Argentina.

If you pay attention only to results on paper, you might think it was time to ring the alarm bells at Manchester City. Three games played, two defeats and a draw. Alas, 10 first-team regulars — Rodri, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez — are yet to participate in preseason preparations thus far, as they also recovered following EURO 2024 and Copa America. Maybe things will be alright for Pep Guardiola after all.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the Chelsea vs Manchester City preseason friendly in Columbus.