Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for Premier League preseason in USA

Before they fight for the 2024-25 Premier League title, Liverpool and Arsenal are set to face off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Wednesday, less than three weeks before the start of the new season.

The clash with Liverpool will be the third and final game of Arsenal’s preseason tour in the USA, after they drew Bournemouth 1-1 in Los Angeles last week and beat Manchester United 2-1 in SoCal on Saturday. Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli each scored in the game against Man United, as the Gunners came back from Rasmus Hojlund’s early opener.

Liverpool, meanwhile are on game no. 2 of their three-game tour of the States, after beating Real Betis 1-0 in Pittsburgh last week, before turning their attention to familiar foes from the Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester United in the span of four days. Dominik Szoboszlai scored the only goal against Betis to give new manager Arne Slot his first unofficial victory as Liverpool boss.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the Liverpool vs Arsenal preseason friendly in Philly.