 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gcpod_bradleycaptain_240710.jpg
Keegan Bradley to serve as assistant captain for 2025 U.S. Presidents Cup team
Loretta Lynns 2024 - Cole Davies No 17 - MX Sports.jpeg.jpg
Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on opening day of Loretta Lynn’s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Terry McLaurin
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gcpod_bradleycaptain_240710.jpg
Keegan Bradley to serve as assistant captain for 2025 U.S. Presidents Cup team
Loretta Lynns 2024 - Cole Davies No 17 - MX Sports.jpeg.jpg
Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on opening day of Loretta Lynn’s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Terry McLaurin
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for Premier League preseason in USA

A pair of presumed Premier League title contenders will meet in Philadelphia tonight, as the 2024-25 season draws nearer, and quickly

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Premier League's 'Big Six's' transfer needs
June 27, 2024 12:19 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola discuss the transfer needs of the “Big Six” Premier League clubs ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Before they fight for the 2024-25 Premier League title, Liverpool and Arsenal are set to face off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Wednesday, less than three weeks before the start of the new season.

[ FOLLOW: Liverpool vs Arsenal live stats - FotMob.com ]

The clash with Liverpool will be the third and final game of Arsenal’s preseason tour in the USA, after they drew Bournemouth 1-1 in Los Angeles last week and beat Manchester United 2-1 in SoCal on Saturday. Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli each scored in the game against Man United, as the Gunners came back from Rasmus Hojlund’s early opener.

Liverpool, meanwhile are on game no. 2 of their three-game tour of the States, after beating Real Betis 1-0 in Pittsburgh last week, before turning their attention to familiar foes from the Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester United in the span of four days. Dominik Szoboszlai scored the only goal against Betis to give new manager Arne Slot his first unofficial victory as Liverpool boss.

[ MORE: 2024 Paris Olympics soccer schedule & results ]

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the Liverpool vs Arsenal preseason friendly in Philly.

Updates
Liverpool starting lineup
By
Andy Edwards
  

Kelleher - Bradley, Quansah, van den Berg, Tsimikas - Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott - Salah, Carvalho, Jota
Arsenal starting lineup
By
Andy Edwards
  

Hein - White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko - Partey, Odegaard, Havertz - Nelson, Martinelli, Jesus
Liverpool injury/fitness report
By
Andy Edwards
  
  • Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nuñez and Alisson remain on break and have not yet reported for preseason training
  • Andrew Robertson is battling an injury and not expected to feature until after the team returns to England
  • Curtis Jones picked up an injury against Real Betis and isn’t expected to play against Arsenal
  • Diogo Jota is expected to see his first action for Liverpool this preseason after returning from international duty with Portugal
Arsenal injury/fitness report
By
Andy Edwards
  
  • Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, William Saliba, David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale are all still on break after their participation in EURO 2024 and Copa America
  • Takehiro Tomiyasu isn’t expected to play after picking a calf injury against Manchester United
  • Kieran Tierney is also not with the squad as he recovers from a thigh injury