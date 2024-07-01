 Skip navigation
Cristiano Ronaldo in tears as Jan Oblak saves penalty kick (video)

  
Published July 1, 2024 05:27 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears as Jan Oblak saved his penalty kick in extra time between Portugal and Slovenia.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule, bracket ]

The last 16 clash became a direct battle between the captain of Slovenia and the captain of Portugal. And the former won.

A visibly emotional Ronaldo had to be consoled by his teammates as he had been denied all night long by Oblak.

What happened?

After Diogo Jota ran in on goal and straight at Drkusic who couldn’t get out of the way and caught him, a penalty kick was given just before half time in extra time with the score locked at 0-0.

Up stepped Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Oblak pulled off an amazing save as he was at full-stretch to his left to get a touch on the ball and it hit the post and went out.