 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Angel Reese leads Sky to 88-87 win over Fever despite Caitlin Clark’s franchise-record 13 assists
nbc_imsa_cameronnasrintv_240623.jpg
IMSA Watkins Glen results: Porsche Penske Motorsport finds redemption with victory
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

oly24_atm100_trials_final_240623.jpg
Lyles wins 100m with personal best; Coleman out
oly24_atwhep_trials_day1recap_240623.jpg
Hall leads heptathlon ahead of Hawkins, Brooks
oly24_atmsc_trials_finals_240623.jpg
Rooks comes out on top in steeplechase at Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Angel Reese leads Sky to 88-87 win over Fever despite Caitlin Clark’s franchise-record 13 assists
nbc_imsa_cameronnasrintv_240623.jpg
IMSA Watkins Glen results: Porsche Penske Motorsport finds redemption with victory
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

oly24_atm100_trials_final_240623.jpg
Lyles wins 100m with personal best; Coleman out
oly24_atwhep_trials_day1recap_240623.jpg
Hall leads heptathlon ahead of Hawkins, Brooks
oly24_atmsc_trials_finals_240623.jpg
Rooks comes out on top in steeplechase at Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Croatia vs Italy: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

  
Published June 24, 2024 12:03 AM

It’s worst-case scenario for Croatia at EURO 2024: last place in Group B heading into their final game, needing to beat Italy on Monday to reach the knockout rounds.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule | EURO 2024 squads ]

165 minutes into their tournament, Croatia had been beaten 3-0 by Spain and trailed Albania 1-0 with only 15 minutes left to play in game no. 2. They hadn’t turned up in Germany and they deserved to go home. Then came two goals in two minutes. Then came Albania’s equalizer in the 95th minute. Right back to square one, where they find themselves needing three points against the reigning, defending European champions in Leipzig.

How to watch Croatia vs Italy, stream link and start time

Kick off: Monday (June 24), 3 pm ET
Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig
How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Croatia team news, focus

To their credit, Croatia took the game to Albania in the second half (2.42 xG) after waking up from their nightmare showing at halftime (0.26 xG). No player who has appeared at EURO 2024 has any doubt over availability on Monday.

Italy team news, focus

It’s not as though Italy have been world beaters themselves at EURO 2024. They beat Albania 2-1 in their opener, but weren’t exactly convincing, and they were comfortably second-best in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain. Croatia are certainly there for the taking, and a dominant display would go a long way towards restoring confidence and belief in the Azzurri camp. Winger Federico Dimarco, who has played 173 of 180 minutes thus far, is an injury doubt after picking up a calf injury against Spain.

Croatia vs Italy prediction

Unless a bit of energy and life is injected into the center of midfield, Croatia will find precious scoring chances against this Italian defense. Croatia 0-1 Italy.