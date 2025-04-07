Arsenal vs Real Madrid predicted lineups — Possible XIs, team news, tactics

Arsenal host Real Madrid in a simply massive UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in north London on Tuesday and there are some huge selection dilemmas for both teams.

Who will Mikel Arteta line up at center back in the absence of Gabriel? Is Bukayo Saka fit enough to start? And how will the Gunners line up in attack?

As for Carlo Ancelotti, what will his back four look like? Will he go for experience or youth? How can he get the best out Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe but keep the defensive balance?

Below is a look at the Arsenal vs Real Madrid predicted lineups with the latest team news and some of the tactical analysis for a mouthwatering occasion.

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—- Timber —- Saliba —- Kiwior —- Lewis-Skelly —-

—— Odegaard —— Partey —— Rice ——

—— Saka —— Merino —— Trossard ——

With Gabriel out injured at center back it is highly-likely Jakub Kiwior will come in for him in what would be the biggest game of his Arsenal career. Arteta could also chose to put one of Ben White or Jurrien Timber at center back with the other going to right back, but that would upset the balance of Saliba and Arsenal’s entire back four. Odegaard, Partey and Rice is clearly Arsenal’s first-choice midfield trio and Rice will be tasked with pushing forward and supporting the attacking trio, especially in this first leg at home. As for the attacking three, Bukayo Saka being back to start on the right is obviously a huge bonus for Arsenal and everything will flow through their talisman as he and Martin Odegaard look to link-up early and often to set the tone. The other two spots up top are intriguing. In theory Arteta will keep Merino up top and have Trossard on the left. But he could swap it around and have Trossard start centrally with Gabriel Martinelli starting on the left due to his tracking back which would help keep Arsenal balanced defensively. Ethan Nwaneri will likely start on the bench but what a talent he is and you wouldn’t bet against him coming on for Saka with 20 minutes or more to play and having a real impact.

Real Madrid predicted lineup

——- Courtois ——-

—- Vazquez —— Alaba —— Rudiger —— Garcia ——

—— Valverde —— Camavinga ——

—— Rodrygo —— Bellingham —— Vinicius Jr ——

——- Mbappe ——-

There are a lot of selection issues for Carlo Ancelotti to sort out as plenty of big players are struggling with injuries. Thibaut Courtois should be fit to come back in and start in goal as he’s been named in the Real squad in a big boost. His back up Andriy Lunin is out with an injury issue. In defense Vazquez should continue to play out of position at right back but Federico Valverde could drop to right back from midfield. It is between young center back Asencio and veteran Alaba to start alongside Rudiger at center back and the former could get the nod as Alaba is still working his way back to full fitness after plenty of injury issues. Fran Garcia looks set to start at left back with Ferland Mendy out injured and whoever starts in that position has a tough job to keep Bukayo Saka quiet. Valverde and Camavinga should start in central midfield with Tchouameni out through suspension but if Valverde shifts to right back, veteran Luka Modric will start in midfield. The front four picks itself with Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe all showing multiple times they can rise to the big occasion when needed. But if Real need more creativity and speed in attack then the trio of Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Endrick are fine options to have off the bench.