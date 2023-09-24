 Skip navigation
Declan Rice injury update

  
Published September 24, 2023 12:53 PM

LONDON — Arsenal suffered a big blow in the north London derby as Declan Rice was forced off at half time of the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

They never recovered from losing Rice at half time.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Rice suffered a back injury and the England international midfielder looked disappointed as he left the Emirates Stadium after the game.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game, Arteta discussed Rice’s injury as Jorginho replaced him in midfield at half time.

“He was really uncomfortable during the game. He had a back issue,” Arteta said. “We had to take him off.”

Arteta added in his post-match press conference that “Declan is not feeling good” and that is a big concern.

How big of an issue is this for Arsenal?

It is huge.

Rice was missed massively in the second half as Jorginho not only made a big mistake to allow Tottenham to make it 2-2, he also failed to stop Bissouma and Sarr taking control of central midfield.

Arsenal’s midfield already looks weaker this season with Granit Xhaka gone and Thomas Partey injured and Rice was the one player providing defensively solidity and steel to balance their incredible attacking talents.

Arteta must now hope the man he’s built his midfield around, and trusted to provide balance for the entire team, is not out for long.