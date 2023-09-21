Arsenal vs Tottenham: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Arsenal host Tottenham in an absolutely massive north London derby on Sunday as the two in-form teams, and bitter rivals, collide at the Emirates Stadium.

Ange-ball will get its first big test as Ange Postecoglou’s Honeymoon period continues at Tottenham but Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are showing plenty of signs they can mount another Premier League title challenge this season.

The Gunners are buzzing after their big 4-0 win against PSV Eindhoven on their return to the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday as their six-year absence from Europe’s top table is over. Like Tottenham, Arteta’s side are unbeaten in league play so far this season and in recent outings they have shown a more mature, pragmatic side to their play. Arteta has also made a big call in dropping goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and starting David Raya and it seems to have worked with Raya having two clean sheets in a row to start his Arsenal career.

Tottenham left it historically late to beat Sheffield United at home last time out as they scored in the 98th and 100th minute to win 2-1 amid scenes of pure pandemonium at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Postecoglou’s style of play is exciting Tottenham’s fans and the likes of James Maddison, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski are all leading the charge with Richarlison scoring the equalizer and assisting on the winner last time out. Spurs are taking plenty of risks during games and my word are they fun to watch.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9am ET, Sunday (Sept. 24)

TV channel: Peacock Premium