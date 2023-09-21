 Skip navigation
Arsenal vs Tottenham: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Arsenal host Tottenham in an absolutely massive north London derby on Sunday as the two in-form teams, and bitter rivals, collide at the Emirates Stadium.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Arsenal outlast Everton to keep pace with City
September 17, 2023 01:34 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe share their major takeaways from Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Arsenal host Tottenham in an absolutely massive north London derby on Sunday as the two in-form teams, and bitter rivals, collide at the Emirates Stadium.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Ange-ball will get its first big test as Ange Postecoglou’s Honeymoon period continues at Tottenham but Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are showing plenty of signs they can mount another Premier League title challenge this season.

The Gunners are buzzing after their big 4-0 win against PSV Eindhoven on their return to the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday as their six-year absence from Europe’s top table is over. Like Tottenham, Arteta’s side are unbeaten in league play so far this season and in recent outings they have shown a more mature, pragmatic side to their play. Arteta has also made a big call in dropping goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and starting David Raya and it seems to have worked with Raya having two clean sheets in a row to start his Arsenal career.

Tottenham left it historically late to beat Sheffield United at home last time out as they scored in the 98th and 100th minute to win 2-1 amid scenes of pure pandemonium at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Postecoglou’s style of play is exciting Tottenham’s fans and the likes of James Maddison, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski are all leading the charge with Richarlison scoring the equalizer and assisting on the winner last time out. Spurs are taking plenty of risks during games and my word are they fun to watch.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9am ET, Sunday (Sept. 24)

TV channel: Peacock Premium

Stream: Watch on Peacock Premium

Updates
Focus on Tottenham
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

This is all very fresh and exciting and Ange Postecoglou has dealt with the loss of Harry Kane incredibly well.

Spurs are a free-flowing attacking unit with the trio of Son, Maddison and Kulusevski pulling the strings.

However, they are also solid in midfield with Bissouma and Sarr developing a great partnership in the engine room. Spurs also have the benefit of having a full week off ahead of this game as they’re not in European action this season. Don’t underestimate how important that will be them for this season.

Injury wise they were dealt a blow as Ivan Perisic has suffered an ACL injury and will be out for most of the season. Bryan Gil, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur remain out until late next month, at the earliest, while Gio Lo Celso is battling back from a thigh injury.

Focus on Arsenal
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Mikel Arteta has been mixing things up quite superbly in terms of his team selection and the Gunners squad looks a lot stronger than last season.

His decision to start Raya over Ramsdale is a big call and we will see if the latter comes in to start against Spurs at the weekend. Declan Rice has been sublime in midfield and the balance of this Arsenal side looks very good right now.

Injury wise, Jurrien Timber remains out after knee surgery and Gabriel Martinelli is in a battle to be fit after suffering a hamstring problem in the win at Everton. Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny remain out until mid-October.