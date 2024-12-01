Edoardo Bove collapses on pitch as Fiorentina vs Inter Milan suspended

Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch in Florence as Fiorentina vs Inter Milan was suspended in Italy’s Serie A on Sunday.

After Bove fell to the floor off the ball, medical teams rushed onto the pitch and players and staff from both teams formed a circle around the Italian midfielder.

An ambulance appeared on the side of the pitch and transported Bove to the hospital.

Players from both teams appeared visibly distressed as the referee took the players off the pitch and the game was suspended.

Inter Milan released a statement saying: “The match has been suspended due to a medical emergency.”