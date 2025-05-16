Tigers at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 16

The Tigers (29-15) travel north of the border this weekend for a series in Toronto against the Blue Jays (21-22).

Jack Flaherty is slated to take the mound in the series opener Friday for Detroit against Bowden Francis for Toronto.

The Jays lost to the Rays Thursday, 8-3. Kevin Gausman got run over allowing six runs in 5.2 innings. Bo Bichette, though, did collect three hits for Toronto.

Detroit had Thursday off after sweeping the Red Sox in a three-game series in Motown. The Tigers’ offense was on overdrive in the series scoring 30 runs over the three games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Blue Jays

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, SN1, MLBN

Odds for the Tigers at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Tigers (-133), Blue Jays (+113)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for May 16, 2025: Jack Flaherty vs. Bowden Francis

Tigers: Jack Flaherty (1-5, 4.61 ERA)

Last outing: 5/10 vs. Texas - 3.0IP, 5ER, 4H, 2BB, 4Ks Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (2-5, 5.40 ERA)

Last outing: 5/10 at Seattle - 6.2IP, 3ER, 6H, 1BB, 5Ks

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Blue Jays

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 on the road against American League teams

The Tigers’ last 3 road games in Toronto have gone over the Total

Gleyber Torres has 6 hits in his last 19 ABs (.316)

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Tigers and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Tigers and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

