Nationals at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 16

This weekend, the Washington Nationals (18-27) travel up I-95 to Baltimore to take on the Orioles (15-27).

MacKenzie Gore is slated to take the mound for Washington against Kyle Gibson for Baltimore.

Both sides limp into this series. The Nationals lost to the Braves on Thursday afternoon, 5-2. It was their sixth loss in their last seven games. C.J. Abrams had two hits Thursday. The Orioles lost three straight earlier in the week to Minnesota and have now lost four of their last five. Chris Paddack threw seven innings of three-hit, shutout ball to earn his second win of the season for the Twins. Ryan O’Hearn collected a couple of hits for the O’s in the defeat.

Lets dive into Friday’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Orioles

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: MASN2, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Nationals at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Nationals (-110), Orioles (-109)

Spread: Nationals -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Orioles

Pitching matchup for May 16, 2025: MacKenzie Gore vs. Kyle Gibson

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-4, 3.59 ERA)

Last outing: 5/11 vs. St. Louis - 6.2IP, 4ER, 5H, 3BB, 7Ks Orioles: Kyle Gibson (0-2, 13.11 ERA)

Last outing: 5/10 at Angels - 4IP, 5ER, 7H, 3BB, 4Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Orioles

The Nationals have lost 8 of their last 10 games

In his last 5 home starts Kyle Gibson has an ERA of 8.00

has an ERA of 8.00 Jackson Holliday is 5-28 (.179) over his last 7 games

is 5-28 (.179) over his last 7 games Josh Bell has hit is 4 straight games (4-15)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Nationals and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Nationals and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Baltimore Orioles on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: