EURO 2024 player Power Rankings: Who are the top 20 stars?

EURO 2024 will be a very special tournament with superstars colliding across Germany.

But who will lead the way? Which stars are set to shine brightest?

[ MORE: Everything you need for EURO 2024 ]

With Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Kevin de Bruyne aiming to lead their teams to glory, plus ageing superstars like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo still going and young stars Jude Bellingham, William Saliba and Phil Foden set to take over, you can look all over the place for star performances.

Plus, every tournament there are always stars who emerge to make a name for themselves.

Below are the top 20 players at EURO 2024 based on current form and we will update it throughout the tournament.

EURO 2024 player Power Rankings

20. Jan Oblak (Slovenia)

19. Eduardo Camavinga (France)

18. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

17. Federico Chiesa (Italy)

16. Toni Kroos (Germany)

15. Bukayo Saka (England)

14. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

13. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

12. Aurelien Tchouameni (France)

11. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany)

10. Declan Rice (England)

9. Antoine Griezmann (France)

8. William Saliba (France)

7. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

6. Jude Bellingham (England)

5. Phil Foden (England)

4. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)

3. Rodri (Spain)

2. Harry Kane (England)

1. Kylian Mbappe (France)