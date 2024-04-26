Everton vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By the time they take the field at Goodison Park on Saturday (12:30 pm ET), Everton might only need a victory over Brentford to guarantee their place in the Premier League next season.

If 18th-place Luton Town (25 points) do anything but win away to Wolves in the 10 am ET window on Saturday, Everton (33 points) will be just one win away from narrowly avoiding relegation for the third season in a row. Sean Dyche’s men put themselves in a strong position with back-to-back victories over Nottingham Forest and Liverpool this past week, now they can finish the job after receiving two deductions totaling eight points this season, with three games to spare. The key to their recent success? The Toffees have kept three straight clean sheets in three straight wins at home, after winning just three of their first 14 at home to start the campaign.

On the other side, Brentford (35 points) have managed to do just enough in recent weeks to be all but mathematically clear of relegation heading into matchweek 35, but it has been a long, tough season for Thomas Frank as injuries, suspensions and midseason international tournaments complicated things to no end. From Dec. 6 to March 29 (15 games), the Bees only managed three non-defeats in PL play (2W-1D-12L) as they slowly but surely sunk closer and closer to the bottom-three. Their current five-game unbeaten run (2W-3D-0L) has arrested the slide, and Saturday’s trip to Merseyside will go a long way toward deciding who finishes 15th and who settles for 16th.

Everton focus, team news

OUT: Beto (concussion), Dele Alli (groin), Lewis Dobbin (ankle), Nathan Patterson (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (illness), Vitalii Mykolenko (ankle)

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Ben Mee (ankle - out for season), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season), Neal Maupay (loan - unable to face parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Ivan Toney (groin)