How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Everton and Crystal Palace look to avoid mistakes and get a first win of their Premier League seasons when they meet on Saturday at a Goodison Park that could be buzzing with a takeover nearing Merseyside (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday streaming online via Premier League on Peacock ).

Both would take a mistake or two if it meant they’d win, don’t get us wrong, but Everton have made a habit of scoring first and not winning while Palace have to find a balance between attack and defense.

WATCH EVERTON vs CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

The Eagles posted a solid clean sheet at home to Manchester United last time out, and Oliver Glasner’s side have also draw Leicester City and Chelsea this early season but are yet to deliver a win.

Everton had blown 2-0 leads in 3-2 losses to Bournemouth and Aston Villa before drawing after scoring first at Leicester City in Week 5.

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Goodison Park

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Everton focus, team news

The Toffees have conceded 14 times through five Premier League matches, and that can’t all be excused because Jarrad Branthwaite has yet to return to his spot alongside James Tarkowski at the heart of the Everton back line. Jordan Pickford has faced the most post-shot expected goals (60) in the Premier League.

OUT: Armando Broja (calf), Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Dele Alli (groin), Seamus Coleman (calf), Idrissa Gana Gueye (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Patterson (thigh), Jarrad Branthwaite (groin), Vitaliy Mykolenko (illness)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

Dean Henderson was excellent against Manchester United, and Maxence Lacroix has impressed in making the transition from star Bundesliga center back to taking the place of Palace hero Joachim Andersen. The Eagles could have a decent set-up at the back soon Chris Richards continues to improve and Marc Guehi breaks out of an early season slump. Otherwise, it’s a wait for health and form for Chadi Riad and Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah. Either way, there’s attack to spare with Eberechi Eze leading the way for the Eagles.

OUT: Chadi Riad (knee), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Cheick Doucoure (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Trevoh Chalobah (chest), Matheus France (chest/abdominal)

Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction

Goodison should be loud and behind the Toffees at the start, and that could buoy Everton as Palace’s dangerous attack increases its potency. Everton 1-1 Palace.