How to watch Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The Premier League weekend starts early at King Power Stadium on Friday, when Leicester City boss Steve Cooper goes up against former club Nottingham Forest and the man who replaced him: Nuno Espirito Santo (Watch live at 3pm ET Friday on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com ).

Cooper took Forest from the bottom of the Championship table to Premier League promotion in a half-year, then led the Tricky Trees to a second season before being sacked in December 2024.

That’s when Forest appointed Espirito Santo, the ex-Wolves and Tottenham boss who has improved the club’s stock early this season.

Cooper waited about six months to jump into a new gig, accepting the hot seat at newly-promoted Leicester City. The Foxes have surged out of the bottom three to sit 14th following a memorable 3-2 comeback win over Southampton in Week 8.

Forest are breathing rarefied eighth-place air with 13 points and will be looking to this game for three points and a sign of better things to come under Espirito Santo. Chris Wood scored the lone goal of Monday’s scrap with Palace.

How to watch Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday

Venue: King Power Stadium

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Leicester City focus, team news

Jamie Vardy continues to score in the Premier League, his 139 all-time goals 15th in history and five away from 14th-place Robin van Persie. Young Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu, 20, was the star of Week 8 and can certainly set-up Vardy and others.

OUT: Patson Daka (ankle), Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle), Hamza Choudhury (shoulder), Jannik Vestergaard (ankle)

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Chris Wood’s five goals this Premier League season are bettered by only three players as of post time: Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, and Bryan Mbeumo. The big Kiwi has a lot of weapons surrounding him and can be a handful for Leicester.

OUT: Danilo (ankle), Ibrahim Sangare (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Morgan Gibbs-White (ankle)

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Can the Foxes deliver Cooper a memorable win? Even with Forest’s revolving roster door, the boss should have a good idea how to best break down his former club. But Espirito Santo has Forest looking solid at the back and impressive up front. Can Leicester do a job in the midfield? Leicester 1-1 Forest.