How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool will try to make it two wins against Brighton this week and keep pace in the Premier League title race, when they host the Seagulls at Anfield on Saturday (11 am ET).

The Reds were victorious down on the south coast on Wednesday, as Cody Gakpo bagged a brace and Luis Diaz scored the winner to reach the League Cup quarterfinals, sending Arne Slot’s side seaside once again to take on Southampton the week of Dec. 16. Last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal means they are no longer top of the PL table, but Liverpool will be quite pleased to have taken seven points from their three toughest games (Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United) inside Slot’s first nine games. A win against Brighton would make the Dutchman the first Liverpool manager to win eight of his first 10 top-flight games in charge of the club. Liverpool will also face Manchester City and Aston Villa over their next three league games, at which point we should have a good idea whether or not they are season-long title contenders.

Saturday represents a chance at a brand new start for Brighton and fellow first-year boss Fabian Hurzler, who saw his side cough up a 2-0 lead after 85 minutes to draw Wolves last weekend before bowing out in the Cup midweek. After conceding just two goals in four games to start the season unbeaten (2W-2D-0L), the Seagulls have conceded multiple goals in four of their last five games and have only once made it to the 25-minute mark before conceding. On the flip side, Brighton also scored multiple goals themselves in each of those four games. Safe to say, Hurzler is still trying to strike the right balance between two extremes.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday (November 2)

Venue: Anfield— Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Harvey Elliott (foot), Alisson Becker (thigh), Diogo Jota (chest), Federico Chiesa (other)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: James Milner (thigh), Adam Webster (hamstring), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (ankle), Ferdi Kadioglu (ankle), Matthew O’Riley (ankle), Yankuba Minteh (muscular), Lewis Dunk (muscular)

Liverpool vs Brighton prediction

Brighton will try to goad Liverpool into an end-to-end track meet, but the Reds have shown admirable restraint (aside from the first half against Arsenal) by sticking to Slot’s patient plan. Brighton will find it very difficult to generate scoring chances if they can’t open the game up. Liverpool 3-1 Brighton.