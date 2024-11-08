How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Ruben Amorim is set to take charge as Manchester United manager on Monday, meaning one last game under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy when newly promoted Leicester come to Old Trafford on Sunday (9 am ET).

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED vs LEICESTER LIVE

Van Nistelrooy is hoping to finish his stint in the hot seat unbeaten (2W-1D-0L thus far) and pick up his first Premier League victory as a manager before making way for the next new era. It has been a rotten start to the season for Manchester United, with precious few bright spots to be found. 12 points from 10 games is the worst start to a season for Man United since the 1986-87 season; they sit 13th in the PL table, just two places and two points above the Foxes; and they 9 goals they have scored are the fewest for the club since 1973-74. Generally speaking, "[Insert worst thing] since the 70s or 80s” is not a good sign for a football club, in 2024.

As for Leicester, results are slowly improving for Steve Cooper’s side after back-to-back wins against Bournemouth and Southampton in recent weeks, putting five points between themselves and the relegation zone early in the season. Jamie Vardy leads Leicester in scoring once again with 4 goals, but more importantly 19-year-old Facundo Buonanotte has emerged as a fantastic talent in a leading support role (3 goals, 2 assists).

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET Sunday

Venue: Old Trafford

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Leny Yoro (foot), Harry Maguire (calf), Kobbie Mainoo (other), Luke Shaw (calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (head), Christian Eriksen (other), Antony (ankle)

Leicester team news, focus

OUT: Patson Daka (ankle), Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle)| QUESTIONABLE: Hamza Choudhury (shoulder)

Manchester United vs Leicester prediction

Times are tough for United and most everyone is looking ahead to Monday more than so Sunday’s game, and it feels like that could potentially be the case for the United players as well. Old Trafford can be a gift, but it can also be a curse if things don’t look right. If Leicester are patient and wait for their opportunities on the counter, this could be interesting. Manchester United 2-1 Leicester.

