Shriners Children's Open - Previews
Friday’s play at Shriners Children’s Open significantly delayed by high winds
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Week 7 Expected Points: Demario Douglas ascending
NFL: Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
2024 Rookie Report for October: Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams Make Strides

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_bmwchamprd2hl_241018.jpg
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Round 2
RSmith.jpg
Smith rallies for 200m butterfly World Cup win
LMarchand.jpg
Marchand holds on for 100m IM victory in Shanghai

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published October 18, 2024 11:04 AM

Crystal Palace look for an elusive win when they visit a Nottingham Forest hunting a first home victory of the 2024-25 Premier League season (Watch live at 3pm ET Monday on USA Network, streaming online via NBC.com).

Oliver Glasner’s Palace have just three points this season, scoring just five times and drawing thrice with four losses despite a middling list of fixtures. Their away form has been poor, with a single point from three matches.

WATCH NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest have won twice this season but both came away from the City Ground in twin 1-0 wins over Southampton and Liverpool.

But the Tricky Trees are defensively solid and could well compete for a place in the top half of the table. Their creative attackers will have to do a little more in the potential absence of Morgan Gibbs-White, but Espirito Santo’s rotated to great effect this season.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday

Venue: City Ground

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

OUT: Danilo (ankle), Ibrahim Sangare (undisclosed), James Ward-Prowse (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Morgan Gibbs-White (ankle), Matz Sels (adductor)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

OUT: Chadi Riad (knee), Matt Turner (loan - unable to face parent club), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Chris Richards (thigh), Matheus Franca (chest/abdominal) | QUESTIONABLE: Cheick Doucoure (ankle), Daniel Munoz (groin), Adam Wharton (groin)

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace prediction

This is a huge run of fixtures for Forest’s season ambitions, as Palace, Leicester, West Ham, and Newcastle are next on the list. None of them are in strong form and only the Foxes fixture is away from home. Palace, too, have a chance to collect points before the November break but it feels like it has to start here. Nervy? Forest 1-1 Palace.