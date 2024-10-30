How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur look to close ground on the Premier League’s top four when it hosts fourth-place Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET on USA Network, streaming online via NBC.com ).

Spurs have lost two of their last three Premier League fixtures, dropping to eighth on the Premier League table through nine matches.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs ASTON VILLA LIVE

Villa haven’t lost in 11 matches across all competitions dating back to an August 24 home loss to Arsenal.

But the Villans have drawn two of their last three PL matches, including a 1-1 stoppage-time letdown at home to Bournemouth in Week 9.

Both sides faced Wednesday matches in the League Cup, and both sides have decent depth. Will Ange Postecoglou or Unai Emery come out on top in North London this weekend?

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Tottenham Hotspur focus, team news

Heung-min Son’s status is one to watch, as the recently-crowned four-time Asian Footballer of the Year has been so key to Spurs’ bright days on the pitch.

OUT: Wilson Odobert (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Heung-min Son (undisclosed), Djed Spence (groin)

Aston Villa focus, team news

Villa have no known injuries at the moment, as Unai Emery continues to balance playing time for star striker Ollie Watkins and super sub Jhon Duran.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa prediction

Villa have taken 10 of 12 away points this young Premier League season, while Spurs have three wins and a loss at home in league play. Villa have a solid plan for dealing with teams like Tottenham, and attacking depth for days. This should be a tight encounter and there may be a few goals between the two, but Villa’s project has been more consistent than Spurs this season. Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa.

