How to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham could very well take a gigantic leap into the Premier League’s top-four with a home win against winless Ipswich Town on Sunday (9 am ET), despite continued criticisms of Ange Postecoglou and his side.

Last weekend’s showdown with Aston Villa was a fantastic litmus test for two sides aiming to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, which is why Tottenham’s 4-1 victory came as a bit of a surprise. From quite poor in the first half to utterly brilliant for four goals in the second, the game summed up Spurs’ season to this point quite well. It’s clear that Postecoglou is building something and improvements are being made, and that (most of) the players are fully bought in, but the the inconsistency from game-to-game (and often times from half-to-half) is a bit worrying.

Winless as they may be, Ipswich will feel they are far from being one of the three worst teams in the PL, even if the table might currently say otherwise. Kieran McKenna’s side was only a handful of minutes away from win no. 1 last weekend, until a dubious refereeing decision denied the Tractory Boys a penalty kick that could have made it 2-0 late in the second half, and instead Kalvin Phillips was sent off a minute later and Leicester scored a stoppage-time equalizer to steal a point at Portman Road. “I thought Saturday was a real injustice,” Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton said this week. “Those who know me know I care passionately about this football club and I will give my last breath defending this football club. I made that very, very clear to [PGMOL chief] Howard Webb.”

Tottenham team news, focus

OUT: Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Richarlison (thigh), Mikey Moore (illness), Timo Werner (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Djed Spence (groin), Cristian Romero (undisclosed)

Ipswich team news, focus

OUT: Janoi Donacien (groin), Axel Tuanzebe (hand), Jacob Greaves (undisclosed), Jack Taylor (other), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles), Kalvin Phillips (suspension)

Tottenham vs Ipswich prediction

Spurs’ two worst results and performances of the season (losses to Brighton and Crystal Palace) each came on the short Thursday-Sunday turnaround after hard-fought, dramatic wins in the Europa League. This Thursday, they played 30 minutes a man down in Istanbul and lost 3-2. The squad is thinning with injuries and no one knows what’s coming from half-to-half, let alone game-to-game. Ipswich will be set up smartly to exploit all of the above, and if the past tells us anything it’s that they’re going cause lots of problems. Tottenham 3-2 Ipswich.

