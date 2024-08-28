How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Erling Haaland looks to continue his happy hunting at the London Stadium when first-place Manchester City visits West Ham United at 12:30pm ET Saturday (Watch live on NBC and streaming online via Premier League on Peacock & NBC.com).

Haaland has scored three times in two previous early-season trips to West Ham including a brace on Premier League debut in Week 1 of the 2022-23 season as part of a four goals in four PL apps record versus the Hammers.

New West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui’s seen it, too, as Haaland bagged a hat trick against Lopetegui’s Wolves in the 2022-23 season. But West Ham have high expectations and would welcome breaking Man City’s long hex over them.

Pep Guardiola’s City have not lost to West Ham in the Premier League, and their only setback was a 2021-22 League Cup loss in penalties. City have won nine-straight PL fixtures over West Ham, producing a combined score line of 30-3.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: London Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock & NBC.com

West Ham focus, team news

Lopetegui is expected to rotate his deep squad over this week with League Cup action on Wednesday, and City a different sort of task than tournament opponents Bournemouth. How many of the Irons’ midweek players can take their chance and push into the Premier League set-up?

There are no known injury concerns for West Ham.

Manchester City focus, team news

Pep Guardiola has been slow to deploy Phil Foden following a busy summer with England and an illness last week, while Rodri is still yet to make his Premier League debut. Erling Haaland already has four goals in his bid for a third-straight Golden Boot and Kevin De Bruyne has shown few signs of a slowdown. Will new signing Savio start a third-straight game?

OUT: Oscar Bobb (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodri (fitness), Mateo Kovacic (knock), Phil Foden (illness)

West Ham vs Manchester City prediction

This should be much tighter than the series history but Lopetegui still has to balance his desire for possession with the massive threat of Man City. The champs look too locked-in right now especially given a week’s prep for a team playing two matches. West Ham 1-3 Manchester City.