How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool live: Stream link, team news, prediction

Wolves host Liverpool at Molineux on Saturday with the hosts desperate to kick-start their season.

Gary O’Neil’s side are without a win in five this season, plus have just one win from their last 15 Premier League games dating back to last season. They lost 3-1 at Aston Villa last time out, as they took the lead but collapsed late on and Wolves’ defense looks very shaky this season. With a tough run of games coming up, it’s tough to see when Wolves’ next win will arrive and the pressure is building on O’Neil. That pressure seems harsh given a summer of selling top players and not reinvesting as the owners continue to cut back spending, but it’s the reality.

Liverpool hammered Bournemouth 3-0 last time out in the Premier League thanks to a first half blitz with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez both on the scoresheet and Mohamed Salah pulling the strings. They have four wins from their first five games this season and sit one point behind leaders Manchester City. The Reds also eased past West Ham, in the end, 5-1 in the League Cup in midweek as Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo both stepped up with a brace to underline Liverpool’s wealth of attacking options. Arne Slot’s side have recovered well from their shock home defeat to Forest a few weeks ago, scoring at least three times in wins against AC Milan, Bournemouth and West Ham in three different competitions.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (September 28)

Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Wolves focus, team news

Injury issues are starting to pile up for Wolves, with Colombian center back Yerson Mosquera ruled out for the rest of the season with the serious knee injury he picked up at Villa. Toti Gomes is a doubt for this one, while Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Medina and Boubacar Traore all remain out. Wolves look strong in midfield with Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes doing their best to hold things together, while new striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is a threat up top and he’s linked up well with Matheus Cunha. Hwang Hee-chan, Pablo Sarabia and Carlos Forbs are all pushing for minutes as Wolves aim to get things going in attack.

Liverpool focus, team news

Harvey Elliott is definitely out for Liverpool, while Alisson is working his way back to fitness after a thigh injury and could be available. Slot will probably start Salah, Diaz and Nunez up top given how well that worked against Bournemouth last weekend, but Gakpo and Jota are pushing hard for a start. Ryan Gravenberch has given Liverpool extra control in midfield, while the play of Dominik Szoboszlai has also been a huge part in Liverpool looking so dangerous when things click in the final third.

Wolves vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like Wolves will come flying out of the traps but then run out of steam and Liverpool will pick them off with their host of attacking talents causing chaos. Wolves 1-3 Liverpool.