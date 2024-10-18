How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City will set a new club record and extend their unbeaten run to 31 games — dating back to Dec. 6, 2023, when they were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa — if they can beat bottom-of-the-table, winless Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side (17 points - 2nd place) isn’t quite back at the top of the table as they chase an unprecedented fifth straight Premier League title, but they’re only a point off leaders Liverpool, who will have their hands full with a resurgent Chelsea later on Sunday. The devastating loss of Rodri (torn ACL - out for the rest of the season) has turned Man City into a group of human mortals once again (Kevin De Bruyne’s ongoing absence doesn’t help matters either), drawing two of their last three in the PL and having to come back from a goal down to beat Fulham 3-2 before the recent international break. Only time will tell who eventually takes over as midfield marshal, but Guardiola has no shortage of options with Mateo Kovacic, Rico Lewis and John Stones all bringing something very different to the position.

On the other side, anything and everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong for Wolves this season. According to the manager himself, Gary O’Neil’s side turned in “the worst performance” of his tenure as they were beaten Brentford 5-3 last time out. “I’m absolutely devastated with the way the team performed today,” O’Neil said after the game. “There was no structure, complete loss of control as to what the team were meant to do and where the team were meant to be. The worst performance I’ve seen from the group since I’ve been here. There needs to be a re-think around how we go about things.” Figure it out against an opponent that hasn’t lost in 30 games. Such is the remit of the Premier League.

Wolves focus, team news

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (calf), Boubacar Traore (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Bastien Meupiyou (undisclosed), Hee-chan Hwang (ankle)

Manchester City focus, team news

OUT: Rodri (knee - out for season), Oscar Bobb (lower leg), Nathan Ake (thigh), Kevin De Bruyne (groin)

Wolves vs Manchester City prediction

At some point this season, Guardiola might have to resign himself to simply outscoring their opponents every game, just because they can. It’ll be an agonizing experience for him, but that’s what Erling Haaland is there for. Wolves 1-3 Manchester City.