How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

One of the Premier League’s seven remaining unbeaten sides meets one of six still without a win on Sunday (11:30 am ET), when Wolves host Newcastle at Molineux Stadium to close out matchweek 4.

Newcastle ground out a 2-1 victory over Tottenham before the recent international break as Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak scored goals to give the Magpies seven points from their first three games, despite an underwhelming summer transfer window. Instead, Sandro Tonali will have to suffice as he is expected to make his first PL start since returning from his betting ban late last month. The 24-year-old midfielder played 90 minutes in both of Italy’s games this week and will join a pair of Brazilians, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, to form one of the league’s best midfields this weekend.

Wolves, on the other hand, picked up their first point of the season away to Nottingham Forest last time out. After conceding six goals to Chelsea the week before, Gary O’Neil’s side was certainly improved defensively but still struggled for scoring chances in the wake of Pedro Neto’s transfer to Chelsea just before the deadline.

How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30 am ET Sunday (September 15)

Venue: Molineux Stadium

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Wolves focus, team news

OUT: Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knock)

Newcastle focus, team news

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Miley (ankle), Callum Wilson (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Willock (thigh), Emil Krafth (undisclosed)

Wolves vs Newcastle prediction

Newcastle will look to do to Wolves exactly as Chelsea did — counter-attack them into oblivion — and with Isak, Barnes and Anthony Gordon all in fine early-season form, they will also have success. Wolves 1-2 Newcastle.