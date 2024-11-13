 Skip navigation
How will the USMNT line up vs Jamaica in CONCACAF Nations League?

  
Published November 13, 2024 08:53 AM

How will Mauricio Pochettino line up the USMNT against Jamaica in his first elimination matches as manager of the program?

The United States men’s national team face the Reggae Boyz in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals this Thursday and Monday, and Pochettino’s roster hints at either a very different look for the Yanks or two very similar ones.

[ MORE: USMNT vs Jamaica preview | USMNT schedule, results ]

Pochettino has only called up two traditional fullbacks in Antonee Robinson and Joe Scally. While Yunus Musah is among the roster members who’ve played out wide for club, the five center backs tabbed by Pochettino could hint at a move to a back three.

That, of course, would mean a lot of minutes for Robinson and Scally against a very talented Jamaica attack led by Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio, and Demarai Gray. The Yanks are, however, a bit fortunate in that Bobby Decordova-Reid, whose wife is giving birth, and Omari Hutchinson are not with the team.

The Americans won’t have Tyler Adams, who has just returned to fitness for Bournemouth. Pochettino revealed this week that he was after Adams during his time as manager at Chelsea, but that the USMNT will be cautious with the oft-injured midfielder. Folarin Balogun, Giovanni Reyna, Josh Sargent, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Luca de la Torre miss out through injury.

So let’s sort out both back three and back four set-ups for Pochettino ahead of Thursday’s first leg?

USMNT predicted lineup vs Jamaica — back four

Matt Turner

Joe Scally — Chris Richards — Tim Ream — Antonee Robinson

Johnny Cardoso — Weston McKennie

Timothy Weah — Malik Tillman — Christian Pulisic

Ricardo Pepi

USMNT predicted lineup vs Jamaica — back three

Matt Turner

Mark McKenzie — Chris Richards — Tim Ream

Joe Scally — Yunus Musah— Weston McKennie — Antonee Robinson

Timothy Weah — Ricardo Pepi — Christian Pulisic