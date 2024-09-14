Jhon Duran’s must-watch Premier League Goal of the Season candidate for Aston Villa versus Everton

Sometimes you just know you’ve witnessed something fantastic, and Jhon Duran’s goal to complete Aston Villa’s 3-2 comeback win over Everton at Villa Park on Saturday was out of this world.

Duran’s powerful, pinpoint, swerving arrow of a goal would’ve been wonderful regardless of occasion, but it’s status as the exclamation point of a comeback from 2-0 down makes it extra special.

“It takes a moment of magic like that,” said Ollie Watkins, who scored Villa’s first two goals. “He’s got so much ability and as you’ve seen, when he’s got the opportunity, he shows it. I’m delighted for him. ... I think it’s one of the best we’ve seen.”

Duran took a lay-off from ex-Toffees man Ross Barkley and looked right to goal.

The Colombian ripped a vicious, outside of the boot shot from near 30 yards, and Everton’s Jordan Pickford could only paw through the air for a ball that turned viciously away from the keeper and into the upper 90.

The power, the swerve, the status. Wow. Like Heung-min Son’s long dribble a few years back, we’ll be seeing this on repeat.

Jhon Duran’s magnificent goal in Aston Villa 3-2 Everton (video)