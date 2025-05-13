Angels at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 13

Its Tuesday, May 13 and the Angels (17-23) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (25-15). José Soriano is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Dylan Cease for San Diego.

The Angels won game one of the series 9-5 yesterday. Michael King had a decent outing on the mound for the Padres. He only gave up two earned runs on four hits. Things really went south for the Padres when reliever Robert Suarez gave up five earned runs in 0.1 innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Padres

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: Padres.TV, FanDuel Sports Network West

Odds for the Angels at the Padres

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Angels (+166), Padres (-200)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Padres

Pitching matchup for May 13, 2025: José Soriano vs. Dylan Cease

Angels: José Soriano , (2-4, 4.00 ERA)

Last outing (Toronto Blue Jays, 5/8): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Padres: Dylan Cease , (1-2, 4.91 ERA)

Last outing (New York Yankees, 5/7): 6.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Padres

Betting the Padres on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 114% return on investment

The Over is 13-7 in the Padres’ and the Angels’ last 10 games combined

The Angels have covered the Run Line in 4 straight matchups against the Padres

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Angels and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

