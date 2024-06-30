 Skip navigation
Marcel Siem birdies last and then birdies first playoff hole to win Italian Open
Marcel Siem birdies last and then birdies first playoff hole to win Italian Open
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 2
Pogacar takes the yellow jersey Stage 2 of Tour de France; only Vingegaard can keep up
2024 Tour de France Standings
2024 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardstg2reax_240630.jpg
Vingegaard 'super happy' with Tour de France start
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg2finish_240630.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish
oly24_atwlj_trials_hunterreax.jpg
Track and field's power couple celebrates Olympic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
View All Scores

Jude Bellingham overhead kick saves England late versus Slovakia at EURO 2024 (video)

  
Published June 30, 2024 02:06 PM

If you had “stoppage-time Jude Bellingham overhead kick goal” on your England versus Slovakia bingo card, you probably just checked a box shared by few others.

Quiet for most of the game, Bellingham again showed his clutch prowess with an equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time to push England’s Round of 16 tie with Slovakia to extra time.

Slovakia had been notorious early scorers at this tournament and Ivan Schranz had the underdogs up 1-0 after 25 minutes.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule, results ]

And England had trouble mustering its response. Phil Foden had a goal pulled back for offside by VAR, and the game hit stoppage time at 1-0 to Slovakia.

That’s when Ivan Toney, barely into the game, headed a throw-in back across goal. Bellingham had to adjust his body and attempt and overhead kick.

The Real Madrid star did it well. England has since scored early in the first period of extra time through Harry Kane. My, how things change.

Jude Bellingham overhead kick goal video — Real Madrid star rescues England