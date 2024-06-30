Jude Bellingham overhead kick saves England late versus Slovakia at EURO 2024 (video)

If you had “stoppage-time Jude Bellingham overhead kick goal” on your England versus Slovakia bingo card, you probably just checked a box shared by few others.

Quiet for most of the game, Bellingham again showed his clutch prowess with an equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time to push England’s Round of 16 tie with Slovakia to extra time.

Slovakia had been notorious early scorers at this tournament and Ivan Schranz had the underdogs up 1-0 after 25 minutes.

And England had trouble mustering its response. Phil Foden had a goal pulled back for offside by VAR, and the game hit stoppage time at 1-0 to Slovakia.

That’s when Ivan Toney, barely into the game, headed a throw-in back across goal. Bellingham had to adjust his body and attempt and overhead kick.

The Real Madrid star did it well. England has since scored early in the first period of extra time through Harry Kane. My, how things change.

