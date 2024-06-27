England vs Slovakia: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Gareth Southgate’s England won their group to set up this last 16 clash with Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, but all is not well with the Three Lions.

It’s a major tournament so obviously England’s players and coach are under huge scrutiny for underwhelming performances. The last few tournaments haven’t quite been this bad though. England’s players look lethargic, predictable in their play and there is no spark in this stacked squad. Especially in attack. The likes of Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo impressed when they came off the bench against Slovenia last time out so perhaps Southgate will leave out some of his underperforming stars and go for youth? Amidst all of the uproar, England have landed on the easier side of the bracket and are the favorites to advance to the final.

Slovakia will fancy their chances of causing an upset as they’ll follow the same approach which saw them beat Belgium 1-0 in the group stage. They are an experienced side with Skriniar, Lobotka, Dubravka and Duda leading the charge and they are very well-organized and dangerous from set-pieces and on the counter. Given England’s poor tournament so far and Slovakia having absolutely nothing to lose, all of the ingredients are there for a huge upset.

How to watch England vs Slovakia, stream link and start time

Kick off: Sunday (June 30), 12pm ET

Stadium: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

England team news, focus

Look, England are one of the favorites to win it all and given the side of the bracket they’ve landed on they have a great opportunity to get all the way to the final. But they have to improve, fast, if they’re going to finally win a major trophy. Expectations are so high after recent performances in major tournaments and England’s fans are taking their frustrations out on Southgate and several of their star attackers who have yet to get going in Germany. Gordon, Mainoo and Palmer are all pushing for starts and it will be very intriguing to see what Southgate does as superstars Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and even Harry Kane just haven’t looked 100 percent. England look so disjointed when they have the ball in midfield and the final third and they have to find inspiration from somewhere to turn their tournament around.

Slovakia team news, focus

Stanislav Lobotka has been the star player for Slovakia, with his tireless displays in midfield epitomizing their tournament so far. The Napoli star has run the show and does the simple things so well and he will be looking to nullify the threat of Foden, Saka, Bellingham and Co. The battle between Kane and Skriniar should be epic, while Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is very familiar with this England side.

England vs Slovakia prediction

It probably won’t be pretty but England will get the job done. Just. Expect Kane to score and set the tone and the Three Lions will have to be patient but will probably wrap things up late in the second half. England 2-0 Slovakia.